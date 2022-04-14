IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma fined Rs 12 lakh for Mumbai Indian’s slow over-rate

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the IPL match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. This is the second time Rohit Sharma’s team has been fined for the slow over-rate in the tournament.

“The Mumbai Indians have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium, Pune on April 13,” the IPL said in a statement.

“This was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences.

“Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 24 lakhs and the rest of the members in the playing eleven were fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their match fee, whichever is lower.”

Earlier, Mumbai Indians inched closer towards elimination after setting themselves up for their first win, only to slump to their fifth defeat on trot as Punjab Kings won a high-scoring IPL thriller by 12 runs in Pune on Wednesday.

A target of 199 looked imminently chaseable when teenagers Dewald Brevis (49 off 25 balls) and NT Tilak Varma (36 off 20 balls) were at the crease but Punjab bowlers did well enough to restrict MI to 186 for nine at the end of 20 overs.

Odean Smith (4/30 in 4 overs) redeemed himself after the horror last two balls against Gujarat Titans as he got two wickets in the final over for Punjab.

For Mumbai, eight wins in nine games with this kind of bowling attack looks near impossible.

However, if there was one positive, it was Brevis’s batting. It took eight balls before Brevis could get going as he unleashed a cover drive and a straight drive off Arshdeep Singh to tee off. A pulled six off Smith settled his nerves before he decided to wreak havoc with India international Rahul Chahar’s nerve.

A boundary was followed by four huge sixes as Chahar first lost length and then his bearings as one long hop after another was deposited into the stands.

The Baby AB’s transformation from boy to a man happened with that 29-run over which showed that MI had made a 10-year investment.

He was finally out one short of his maiden IPL fifty but not before leaving everyone yearning for more.

At the other end was Tilak, who had already made an impression, showed great game sense by letting Brevis do the heavy lifting before he himself hit some marvellous sixes including an audacious slash over point off Smith.

The duo added 84 runs in just 6.5 overs to turn the match head on before their successive dismissals did again bring Punjab back as fortunes swung like a pendulum.