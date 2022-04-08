IPL 2022: Rishabh pant fined Rs 12 lakh for Delhi Capitals slow over-rate against Lucknow Super Giants

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was on Thursday fined for Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate in their IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants. Delhi Capitals lost the match against Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.

“The Delhi Capitals have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on April 7,” THE IPL said in a media release.

“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 12 lakhs.”

Earlier, The Lucknow Super Giants won their third game on the trot in the IPL 2022 after defeating the Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets on Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Quinton de Kock’s terrific knock of 80(52) at the top led Lucknow Super Giants to a successful chase in the final over after the LSG bowling attack restricted Delhi Capitals to 149-3 in the first innings.

Chasing 150, Lucknow Super Giants openers – KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock took their time to get going before de Kock struck three fours in a row along with a six against Anrich Nortje in the 5th over, which produced 19 runs.

Delhi Capitals, who were put in to bat first, made three changes – David Warner, Anrich Nortje and Sarfaraz Khan were named in the eleven. Openers – David Warner and Prithvi Shaw provided Delhi a solid start with the bat. Shaw smashed his first six in the 3rd over followed by three fours in a row against Avesh Khan in the 4th over. The fifty partnership was up for the opening pair and DC were 52/0 after 6 overs.Prithvi Shaw brought up his half-century and clubbed a four and a six. However, LSG bounced back by picking two wickets in consecutive overs to send DC openers back to the pavilion. Gowtham and Bishnoi claimed a wicket each.

Impressive death bowling from Jason Holder and Avesh Khan ensured only 19 runs were conceded in the final three overs as DC posted 149/3 in the first innings.

Brief Scores

Lucknow Super Giants: 155-4 (Quinton de Kock 80, KL Rahul 24; Kuldeep Yadav 2-31) beat Delhi Capitals: 149-3 (Prithvi Shaw 61, Rishabh Pant 39*; Ravi Bishnoi 2-22) by 6 wickets.