IPL 2022: Ricky Ponting to miss today’s game as a family member tests positive

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting won’t be travelling with the team to the Wankhede stadium for this evening’s game against Rajasthan Royals.

The former Australia captain was isolated from the rest of the squad after one of his family members, staying with him at the team hotel, tested positive. The entire DC camp – including players, support staff and family members – had undergone Rapid Antigen Test on Thursday and Friday.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: A family member of Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID-19. The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of. pic.twitter.com/FrQXjlSYRI — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 22, 2022

The Indian Express understands that though Ponting was negative, it was his proximity to the family that resulted in him going into a short quarantine.

With Ponting out, DC support staff Pravin Amre, Ajit Agarkar, James Hopes and Shane Watson will now handle backroom strategies for the game against Rajasthan Royals.

This comes after a couple of DC foreign players – Tim Seifert and Mitchell Marsh – and four of their support staff members had tested positive.

It was because of this that the Indian cricket board has been conducting a series of tests – four on Thursday and two on Friday- on the Delhi Capitals team members.

Earlier, the positive tests had resulted in a change of schedule and venue. The Delhi Capitals-Punjab Kings match that was earlier scheduled to be played at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium was moved to Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday. This was done to avoid any further transmission of the virus due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment.

“The change of venue has been triggered due to (then) five COVID-19 positive cases in the Delhi Capitals contingent,” BCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.