Suryakumar Yadav will be available for selection vs Rajasthan Royals: Zaheer Khan

Mumbai Indians team director Zaheer Khan has said that their ace batsman Suryakumar Yadav will be available for selection for their next IPL game against Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium to be played on Saturday.

Yadav had suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata in February. And he was recuperating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The Mumbai batsman joined the team a few days ago and underwent training sessions with the team.

Yadav missed the opening game of Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals but he is now declared fit.

“He is available for selection, as I said earlier that he is practicing, so it’s a thing which we all are eagerly waiting for and his availability for next game he is available,” Zaheer said during the pre match conference on eve of their game.

Dew has played an important role this season as bowlers have found it tough to grip the ball, especially under lights in the chase.

“Dew is something not in our control. It becomes difficult for spinners, even for pacers, the yorkers go wrong at times. So those are the challenges of the game, we have to deal with it,” Zaheer said.

Mumbai Indians have started slowly as ever and Zaheer says he isn’t fazed. “There have been a lot of constructive chats, but we usually have been slow starters. I am happy with the way we have planned, the last game was a good learning for us. Different phases of the game have certain importance. You want the best batters and bowlers in certain phases. Effort is made to have that communication with each individual.”

There was another scare in the last game when Ishan Kishen was hit by a delivery from Shardul Thakur but Zaheer assured that the young dashing wicketkeeper batsman was fine.