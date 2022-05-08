Royal revenge: Dismissed for 68 in first match, RCB beat SRH by 67 runs in reverse fixture

After dismissing Royal Challengers Bangalore for 68 at Brabourne Stadium for a nine-wicket win a fortnight ago, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been on a losing streak. And RCB extended Sunrisers’ winless phase to four games as they handed them a 67-run hammering at Wankhede Stadium. The win took RCB to 14 points with two games left, and Sunrisers are stuck on 10 with three matches to play.

Another stirring DK finish

In the 19th over of the RCB innings, the DJ exhorted the Wankhede crowd to shout ‘Tyagi, Tyagi.’ The Sunrisers pacer had just bowled successive dot balls to new batsman Dinesh Karthik. He was keeping the ball outside off and taking the pace off, and Karthik had just tried a reverse-hit and failed to connect. But after a moment or two of silence, as if they were considering what to do, the fans began chanting ‘DK, DK’ instead. And Karthik, who’d walked out to those shouts moments ago, proceeded to spoil what had been an excellent over; he moved across, stood outside off behind the line where Tyagi had been operating and slog-swept him over deep midwicket.

Fazalhaq Farooqi, the left-arm seamer from Afghanistan, had bowled three steady overs for only 22 runs on his IPL debut. He’d taken treatment for a leg issue at the start of his third over, and been hit on his leg the very next ball by a strike from Faf du Plessis. Through the pain, Farooqi had even managed to smile at his misfortune. He’d have had reason to feel genuine happiness if Rahul Tripathi had caught Karthik on the deep square-leg boundary.

Karthik had just come back on strike with four balls left in the last over, and had swung Farooqi straight to Tripathi. The white ball came flat at an awkward time; the setting sun was straight in Tripathi’s eyes. It burst through his hands and fell on the rope.

Karthik took the remaining three balls of the innings for six, six and four, making it 25 runs off the over and ruining Farooqi’s figures too. Farooqi alternated between full and short lengths; Karthik just cleared a jumping long-on, walloped the next over midwicket and ended the RCB innings with a straight hit.

He had taken 30 off only eight balls, and had given RCB the big over that hadn’t arrived until then during the death phase. It was his eighth unbeaten effort out of 12 innings this IPL, and his season strike-rate is back at 200.

Sunrisers’ disaster start

Karthik’s surge had propelled RCB to 192 for 3 but Rajasthan Royals had comfortably chased down 190 at Wankhede the previous afternoon against Punjab Kings. An opening stand of 46 in four overs had set RR on their way. But Sunrisers would lose both their openers before the first over was done. Skipper Kane Williamson, going for a pretty tight single, was run out for a diamond duck with a direct hit from short extra cover by Shahbaz Ahmed. Four balls later, Abhishek Sharma swung all over an utterly normal delivery from Glenn Maxwell and was bowled for a duck. So in the space of nine deliveries, RCB had wrested the momentum completely.

Hasaranga runs through ‘em

On a surface where it hadn’t been easy to swing pitched-up deliveries across the line, Sunrisers had served up extra pacer through Tyagi and Umran Malik to make it more straightforward for RCB. The duo conceded 67 off a combined six overs, and Malik was restricted to just two overs after his opening one was taken for 20 by du Plessis and Rajat Patidar. On the other hand, six overs of spin from J Suchith and Abhishek went for only 43.

RCB saw that and used as many as nine overs of spin. Four of those were from the leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, and he ran through a line-up way behind on the asking rate with 5 for 18. He broke a 50-run third-wicket stand by having Aiden Markram caught at deep midwicket by Virat Kohli, who’d gone first ball of the match, popping Suchith straight to midwicket for his third golden duck of the season, and second against Sunrisers.

In his second over, Hasaranga took out the dangerous Nicholas Pooran, luring the West Indies captain into a slog-sweep with a tossed-up googly that took the edge to short third man. It was an excellent diving-forward take by Shahbaz.

Two drops in three balls

Malik had put down a similar chance at the same position off Patidar, two balls after Tripathi failed to hang on to a difficult opportunity at midwicket off du Plessis. The second-wicket RCB stand was worth 67 then, it would cost Sunrisers 38 more, and du Plessis would go on to anchor the innings until the very end.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore 192/3 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 73 not out, Rajat Patidar 48, Dinesh Karthik 30 not out; J Suchith 2/30) bt Sunrisers Hyderabad 125 all out in 19.2 overs (Rahul Tripathi 58; Wanindu Hasaranga 5/18) by 67 runs