Saturday, April 23, 2022
IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates: Hyderabad – Bangalore clash in Mumbai

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 23, 2022 5:45:33 pm
IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Umran Malik’s raw pace and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s consistency will be put to test against Dinesh Karthik’s explosive batting and the finesse of Faf du Plessis when Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL on Saturday.

Sunrisers, who are targeting a top-4 position, also have yorker-specialist T Natarajan and South African Marco Jansen in their ranks. Jansen has also been able to tease batters with his angles and variations. But the seasoned Du Plessis and Karthik have pummelled the best in the business. All eyes will once again be on Virat Kohli, who would be eager to get out of the rut of low scores.

Follow live score and updates of RCB vs SRH from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

17:40 (IST)23 Apr 2022
RCB vs SRH: Umran Malik in focus!

Malik has caught everyone’s attention with his fiery deliveries this season. His tearway pace has even troubled established batters such as Shreyas Iyer. Alongside senior teammate Bhuvneshwar, the 22-year-old formed a match-winning partnership to defeat Punjab Kings by seven-wickets in their previous outing.

17:33 (IST)23 Apr 2022
RCB vs SRH: Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Match 36 in the IPL 2022, where the Royal Challengers will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sunrisers, who are targeting a top-4 position, also have yorker-specialist T Natarajan and South African Marco Jansen in their ranks. Jansen has also been able to tease batters with his angles and variations. But the seasoned Du Plessis and Karthik have pummelled the best in the business.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholos Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

