IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates: Hyderabad – Bangalore clash in Mumbai

IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Umran Malik’s raw pace and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s consistency will be put to test against Dinesh Karthik’s explosive batting and the finesse of Faf du Plessis when Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL on Saturday.

Sunrisers, who are targeting a top-4 position, also have yorker-specialist T Natarajan and South African Marco Jansen in their ranks. Jansen has also been able to tease batters with his angles and variations. But the seasoned Du Plessis and Karthik have pummelled the best in the business. All eyes will once again be on Virat Kohli, who would be eager to get out of the rut of low scores.

