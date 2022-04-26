IPL 2022 RCB vs RR playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Probable Playing XIs of both teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals (RCB vs RR) Players List: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to halt the Jos Buttler juggernaut when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Attention will be on Virat Kohli as well following his second consecutive first-ball duck in the competition.

RCB would be hoping their star batter to be back among the runs besides a much improved performance by the batting unit after a shocker in the previous game.

RCB vs RR IPL 2022 Match Details:

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match will take place on April 26, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune. RCB vs RR match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

RCB vs RR IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

Being an evening game, dew will be much of a concern for the teams. The pitch at the venue has shown that chasing a target of around 170 can be difficult. In the last IPL match here at Pune, both Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings touched 170-run mark.

RCB vs RR IPL 2022 Weather Report:

Pune’s temperature on April 26 (Tuesday) will be 41° Celcius during the day and fall to 25° Celcius at night. According to weather.com, the chances of rain are low. The humidity will be around 24% during the day and rise to 54% at night.

RCB vs RR IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

RCB Probable XI: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

RR Probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL 2022 RCB vs RR Squads

Teams (From):

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

In the IPL 2022 points table, Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are fourth and fifth. They are followed by Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table.