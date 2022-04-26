IPL 2022, RCB vs RR Live Score Updates: All eyes on Virat Kohli as Bangalore take on Rajasthan

IPL 2022, RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to halt the Jos Buttler juggernaut when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. Attention will be on Virat Kohli as well following his second consecutive first-ball duck in the competition.
RCB would be hoping their star batter to be back among the runs beside a much-improved performance by the batting unit after a shocker in the previous game. While the Challengers come into the match on the back of a demoralising nine-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan has had two successive wins and is one of the in-form teams this season.
Gujarat Titans are currently topping the points table, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore are fourth and fifth. They are followed by Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders while Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are at the bottom end of the table. Read More
“Some of the shots he played you can’t buy them”, raved Kevin Pietersen, who backed Jos Buttler to continue his stellar show in the IPL as he is in “sublime” form. Buttler has been in sensational form for Rajasthan Royals, scoring centuries against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. “We are running out of adjectives and superlatives. The IPL is made incredible by the innings like these,” Pietersen said. Read More
While the focus would be on Kohli, RCB have also power-hitters in captain Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaaz Ahmed, who can be destructive on their day and if they fire in unison, the RR attack would have a tough time. Du Plessis, the highest run-scorer for his team, has blown hot and cold with the willow but remains a vital cog for the team. Karthik too with his hitting abilities is playing the finisher’s role to near perfection. They are up against Rajasthan’s varied attack, led by Trent Boult, who has troubled Kohli in the past with the delivery that comes in. Read More
