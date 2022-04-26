IPL 2022, RCB vs RR Live Score Updates: All eyes on Virat Kohli as Bangalore take on Rajasthan

IPL 2022, RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to halt the Jos Buttler juggernaut when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. Attention will be on Virat Kohli as well following his second consecutive first-ball duck in the competition.

RCB would be hoping their star batter to be back among the runs beside a much-improved performance by the batting unit after a shocker in the previous game. While the Challengers come into the match on the back of a demoralising nine-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan has had two successive wins and is one of the in-form teams this season.

Follow live score and updates of RCB vs RR from Pune below.