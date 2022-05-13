IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Will Virat Kohli step up for Bangalore today?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings (RCB vs PBKS) Players List: Virat Kohli, who is in the middle of his worst IPL season, is due for an impact knock and that could come against Punjab. A win on Friday would take RCB to 16 points through 18 seems to be a safe number for a play-off berth.

Punjab, who have three games left, need to win all to have a shot at the top-four finish. They had started their campaign with a win over RCB and are on 10 points with five wins and six losses.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings will take place on May 13, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at Brabourne – CCI, Mumbai. RCB vs PBKS match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

It’s ROUND 2️⃣ against the Punjab Kings and we’re all set to fight it out. ⚔️ 💪🏻 Tune into @StarSportsIndia from 7:30 PM onwards and catch all the exciting action LIVE from the Brabourne Stadium. 👊🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBvPBKS pic.twitter.com/xHdSnyPU4i — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 13, 2022

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 Pitch Report

Being an evening game, dew will play a pivotal role. The Pitch at the venue has shown that any target below 180 is not safe.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 Weather Report

For today’s match between Bangalore and Punjab, humidity level will be 73 per cent, while the temperatures will hover around 30 degrees Celcius.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK(, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Punjab Kings Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (C),Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.