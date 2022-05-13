IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss and opt to field

IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have found much-needed momentum towards the business end of IPL, will back themselves to ride past an inconsistent Punjab Kings and get closer to a play-off spot on Friday.
A win on Friday would take RCB to 16 points though 18 seems to be a safe number for a play-off berth. Punjab, who have three games left, need to win all to have a shot at the top-four finish.
Follow live score and updates of RCB vs PBKS from Mumbai below.
“What we are trying to get better as a team is making sure that one of those top-four creates a bit of a base. We have got some really strong hitters at the back. “The games where we didn’t do so well, there was a big cluster of wickets in the powerplay. Obviously need some stability but at the same time you gonna make sure you don’t go into defensive mode,” said du Plessis after the massive win over SRH.
"It's my favourite venue this season and that's due to the dimensions. They are mostly the same all-round although one side is just that much bigger. A huge pocket one side, almost 90 meters. Average score batting first here has been 177 but a winning total has been in the 190s. Batters love it here, because, it is an absolute belter. It's hard, nice covering of grass and there will be some swing upfront due to the extreme humidity these days. Bowlers will hope to get some swing, because if they don't, they'll go the distance as this is a fast-scoring ground." reckons Matthew Hayden.
His face shield was the theme of many Gifs and made all-rounder Rishi Dhawan laugh too. But the on-field incident, after which he wore the shield as a protective gear, had resulted in serious injury. A couple of weeks after Dhawan made a comeback to the IPL after five years, misfortune struck. Dhawan was hit on the face during his bowling follow-through during a Ranji Trophy game against Tripura. The impact of the ball had left him with three cheekbone fractures.
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
PBKS Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.
In the last couple of weeks, Virat Kohli the batsman has had the demeanour of a Netflix murderer living in constant expectation of his victim's body being found. Such has been his nervy presence in the middle. It's the expressions after his dismissals that have been even more telling: the rueful smile of a man who feels the world has conspired to go topsy-turvy on him that turns into an anguished look at the heavens at some point in his trudge back to the dug-out.
The bowling packs a punch too in the presence of in-form pacers Josh Hazlewood and the ever-reliable Harshal Patel. Mohammad Siraj has not been at his best but trust him to deliver when the team wants it the most. Maxwell has been handy with his off-spin, both in powerplay and middle overs, while Wanindu Hasaranga is among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament with 21 scalps including a five-wicket haul.
Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season, followed by Wanindu Hasaranga, Kagiso Rabada, Kuldeep Yadav and T Natarajan.
This season, Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL's run-scoring charts with 625 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul (459), David Warner (427), Faf Du Plessis (389) and Shubman Gill (384).
Gujarat Titans (GT), who have already qualified for the playoffs, are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
