scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 13, 2022
Must Read
Live now

IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss and opt to field

IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns against Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: May 13, 2022 7:02:23 pm
IPL 2022 Live Score, RCB vs PBKS Live ScoreIPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score: Bangalore take on Gujarat.

IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have found much-needed momentum towards the business end of IPL, will back themselves to ride past an inconsistent Punjab Kings and get closer to a play-off spot on Friday.

A win on Friday would take RCB to 16 points though 18 seems to be a safe number for a play-off berth. Punjab, who have three games left, need to win all to have a shot at the top-four finish.

Follow live score and updates of RCB vs PBKS from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

18:50 (IST)13 May 2022
RCB vs PBKS: RCB batting!

“What we are trying to get better as a team is making sure that one of those top-four creates a bit of a base. We have got some really strong hitters at the back. “The games where we didn’t do so well, there was a big cluster of wickets in the powerplay. Obviously need some stability but at the same time you gonna make sure you don’t go into defensive mode,” said du Plessis after the massive win over SRH.

18:42 (IST)13 May 2022
RCB vs PBKS: Pitch report!

"It's my favourite venue this season and that's due to the dimensions. They are mostly the same all-round although one side is just that much bigger. A huge pocket one side, almost 90 meters. Average score batting first here has been 177 but a winning total has been in the 190s. Batters love it here, because, it is an absolute belter. It's hard, nice covering of grass and there will be some swing upfront due to the extreme humidity these days. Bowlers will hope to get some swing, because if they don't, they'll go the distance as this is a fast-scoring ground." reckons Matthew Hayden.

18:41 (IST)13 May 2022
RCB vs PBKS: How face shield-wearing Rishi Dhawan got back on his feet after getting hit on face and three cheekbone fractures!

His face shield was the theme of many Gifs and made all-rounder Rishi Dhawan laugh too. But the on-field incident, after which he wore the shield as a protective gear, had resulted in serious injury. A couple of weeks after Dhawan made a comeback to the IPL after five years, misfortune struck. Dhawan was hit on the face during his bowling follow-through during a Ranji Trophy game against Tripura. The impact of the ball had left him with three cheekbone fractures. (Read More)

18:39 (IST)13 May 2022
RCB vs PBKS: Probable XI's!

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

PBKS Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

18:35 (IST)13 May 2022
RCB vs PBKS: Time to pull the plug on Kohli’s T20I career!

n the last couple of weeks, Virat Kohli the batsman has had the demeanour of a Netflix murderer living in constant expectation of his victim’s body being found. Such has been his nervy presence in the middle. It’s the expressions after his dismissals that have been even more telling: the rueful smile of a man who feels the world has conspired to go topsy-turvy on him that turns into an anguished look at the heavens at some point in his trudge back to the dug-out. (Read More)

18:29 (IST)13 May 2022
RCB vs PBKS: RCB bowling!

The bowling packs a punch too in the presence of in-form pacers Josh Hazlewood and the ever-reliable Harshal Patel. Mohammad Siraj has not been at his best but trust him to deliver when the team wants it the most. Maxwell has been handy with his off-spin, both in powerplay and middle overs, while Wanindu Hasaranga is among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament with 21 scalps including a five-wicket haul.

18:26 (IST)13 May 2022
RCB vs PBKS: Purple cap!

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season, followed by Wanindu Hasaranga, Kagiso Rabada, Kuldeep Yadav and T Natarajan. (Read More)

18:19 (IST)13 May 2022
RCB vs PBKS: Orange cap!

This season, Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 625 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul (459), David Warner (427), Faf Du Plessis (389) and  Shubman Gill (384). (Read More)

18:10 (IST)13 May 2022
RCB vs PBKS: Points table!

Gujarat Titans (GT), who have already qualified for the playoffs,  are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). (Read More)

17:48 (IST)13 May 2022
RCB vs PBKS: Hello!!

Hello and welcome to the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings.

IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates:

IPL 2022: Riding high on momentum, RCB could be too strong for inconsistent Punjab

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.