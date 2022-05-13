IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss and opt to field

IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have found much-needed momentum towards the business end of IPL, will back themselves to ride past an inconsistent Punjab Kings and get closer to a play-off spot on Friday.

A win on Friday would take RCB to 16 points though 18 seems to be a safe number for a play-off berth. Punjab, who have three games left, need to win all to have a shot at the top-four finish.

Follow live score and updates of RCB vs PBKS from Mumbai below.