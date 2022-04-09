IPL 2022 RCB vs MI Playing XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report: Will Rohit Sharma get some run under his belt today?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians (RCB vs MI) Players List: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has called on his teammates to show little “desperation and hunger” to cross the finishing line ahead of their clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match in Pune on Saturday.

MI lost by four wickets to Delhi Capitals before suffering a 23-run and five-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively.

It is imperative for Mumbai that their skipper Rohit gets some run under his belt. He has managed 41, 10 and 3 in the first three games.

“We seriously cannot be blaming individuals here. It’s all of us. We win together, we lose together. That is as simple as that for me,” Rohit said in a passionate speech in the dressing room after the game against KKR.

“I think slight desperation is required from each one of us. That desperation is very, very, very important when we play, especially in this tournament. Because opposition are different, they come up with different plans all the time. We just need to stay ahead of them. We just need to stay on top of them. And the only way we can do that is by having that slight hunger and that desperation on the field – with the bat, with the ball,” he added.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the MCA Stadium helps batters initially but also assists bowlers as the game progresses. The chasing team has an advantage on the wickets at MCA Stadium in Pune.

Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills

Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (C), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar and Siddharth Kaul.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.