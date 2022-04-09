scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 09, 2022
IPL 2022, RCB vs MI Live Score Updates: Maxwell plays as Bangalore, Mumbai name playing 11 after toss

IPL 2022, RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Bangalore vs Mumbai will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and the live streaming of today's IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 9, 2022 7:34:18 pm
IPL 2022, RCB vs MI live cricket score onlineIPL 2022, RCB vs MI live cricket score online: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians battle in Pune.

IPL 2022, RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to field. There have been a couple of changes for Mumbai as Unadkat comes in place of Mills. Ramandeep also replaces Sams. For Bangalore, the big news is Maxwell is in the playing 11 and replaces Rutherford. Mumbai Indians need to fire as a unit if they have to effect a turnaround as they gear up to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match on Saturday. Mumbai are enduring a poor beginning to the season as they have lost their first three games to remain pointless in the tournament so far. RCB, on the other hand, have registered two wins from three games.

Follow IPL 2022 live score and updates of RCB vs MI from Pune below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

19:34 (IST)09 Apr 2022
RCB vs MI Live: Here We Go!

Willey to bowl the first over for RCB. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma start the proceedings for Mumbai Indians. That's a great first over by Willey. The left-arm seamer just concedes 1 run. MI are 1/0 after 1 over.

19:17 (IST)09 Apr 2022
RCB vs MI Live: Couple of changes!

19:14 (IST)09 Apr 2022
RCB vs MI Live: Maxwell is back!

19:09 (IST)09 Apr 2022
RCB vs MI Live: Boomrahhh!

Jasprit Bumrah has scalped 45 wickets since the beginning of 2018 season in slog overs (Over number 17-20) of the #IPL, the most by any bowler and six more than next player in the list (Kagiso Rabada – 39 wickets).

19:08 (IST)09 Apr 2022
RCB vs MI Live: Retention is just a tag!

Suryakumar Yadav: The retention is just a tag, I have playing with the same responsibility for Mumbai Indians. Everything remains the same. Both MI and KKR are very different. My roles too were very different. I like blue, it is my favourite colour. Things really went well for me before the IPL as well. Just a few injury issues, but I didn't look to change anything and kept working on the same thing.

19:03 (IST)09 Apr 2022
RCB vs MI Live: Toss Update

Faf du Plessis has won the toss and Royal Challengers Bangalore will bowl first.

Image

18:57 (IST)09 Apr 2022
RCB vs MI: Can Baby ABD prove his worth?

Nicknamed as “Baby ABD” for his stroke-making skills, South Africa’s Dewald Brewis is a right-handed batter and a handy leg-break bowler.

18:41 (IST)09 Apr 2022
RCB vs MI: King Kohli about to make a record!

Virat Kohli is on the verge of making another record. He is just 21 runs away from completing 800 runs against the Mumbai Indians. 

18:32 (IST)09 Apr 2022
RCB vs MI: Pitch Report!

The wicket at the MCA Stadium helps batters initially but also assists bowlers as the game progresses. The chasing team has an advantage on the wickets at MCA Stadium in Pune.

18:30 (IST)09 Apr 2022
RCB vs MI : MI Squad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

18:29 (IST)09 Apr 2022
RCB vs MI : RCB Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (C), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar and Siddharth Kaul.

18:12 (IST)09 Apr 2022
RCB vs MI: Hello and Welcome

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has called on his teammates to show little “desperation and hunger” to cross the finishing line ahead of their clash in an IPL match in Pune on Saturday. 

rcb vs mi, rcb vs mi live score, rcb vs mi live score today, rcb vs mi live match, rcb vs mi live scorecard IPL 2022, RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: The match will be held in Pune. (Twitter)

IPL 2022, RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads-

