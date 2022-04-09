IPL 2022, RCB vs MI Live Score Updates: Maxwell plays as Bangalore, Mumbai name playing 11 after toss

IPL 2022, RCB vs MI live cricket score online: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians battle in Pune.

IPL 2022, RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to field. There have been a couple of changes for Mumbai as Unadkat comes in place of Mills. Ramandeep also replaces Sams. For Bangalore, the big news is Maxwell is in the playing 11 and replaces Rutherford. Mumbai Indians need to fire as a unit if they have to effect a turnaround as they gear up to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match on Saturday. Mumbai are enduring a poor beginning to the season as they have lost their first three games to remain pointless in the tournament so far. RCB, on the other hand, have registered two wins from three games.