IPL 2022, RCB vs MI Live Score Updates: Maxwell plays as Bangalore, Mumbai name playing 11 after toss

IPL 2022, RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to field. There have been a couple of changes for Mumbai as Unadkat comes in place of Mills. Ramandeep also replaces Sams. For Bangalore, the big news is Maxwell is in the playing 11 and replaces Rutherford. Mumbai Indians need to fire as a unit if they have to effect a turnaround as they gear up to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match on Saturday. Mumbai are enduring a poor beginning to the season as they have lost their first three games to remain pointless in the tournament so far. RCB, on the other hand, have registered two wins from three games.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Follow IPL 2022 live score and updates of RCB vs MI from Pune below.
Willey to bowl the first over for RCB. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma start the proceedings for Mumbai Indians. That's a great first over by Willey. The left-arm seamer just concedes 1 run. MI are 1/0 after 1 over.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
Jasprit Bumrah has scalped 45 wickets since the beginning of 2018 season in slog overs (Over number 17-20) of the #IPL, the most by any bowler and six more than next player in the list (Kagiso Rabada – 39 wickets).
Suryakumar Yadav: The retention is just a tag, I have playing with the same responsibility for Mumbai Indians. Everything remains the same. Both MI and KKR are very different. My roles too were very different. I like blue, it is my favourite colour. Things really went well for me before the IPL as well. Just a few injury issues, but I didn't look to change anything and kept working on the same thing.
Faf du Plessis has won the toss and Royal Challengers Bangalore will bowl first.
Nicknamed as “Baby ABD” for his stroke-making skills, South Africa’s Dewald Brewis is a right-handed batter and a handy leg-break bowler.
Virat Kohli is on the verge of making another record. He is just 21 runs away from completing 800 runs against the Mumbai Indians.
The wicket at the MCA Stadium helps batters initially but also assists bowlers as the game progresses. The chasing team has an advantage on the wickets at MCA Stadium in Pune.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (C), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar and Siddharth Kaul.
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has called on his teammates to show little “desperation and hunger” to cross the finishing line ahead of their clash in an IPL match in Pune on Saturday.