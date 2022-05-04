scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Must Read
Live now

IPL 2022 RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates: Bangalore battles Dhoni-led Chennai

RCB vs CSK Cricket Match ball to ball commentary, IPL 2022 Cricket: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings tonight.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: May 4, 2022 6:33:12 pm
RCB vs CSK LiveIPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings. (File)

IPL 2022 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings’ fragile bowling vis-a-vis Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s struggling batting line-up put the sides on an even keel as the two heavyweights face-off in an important mid-table clash of the IPL on Wednesday.

In cricket, when two strong and equally performing teams have a match-up, it promises a great contest but when two sides with specific weak-links are pitted against each other it makes the contest all the more exhilarating. Follow RCB vs CSK live score and updates below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live Updates: Catch all the live action between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings.

18:32 (IST)04 May 2022
CSK vs RCB: Purple Cap!

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season, followed by Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga and T Natarajan. (Read More)

18:30 (IST)04 May 2022
CSK vs RCB: Orange cap!

This season, Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 566 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul (451), Shikhar Dhawan (369), Abhishek Sharma ( 324) and Shreyas Iyer (324). (Read More)

18:28 (IST)04 May 2022
CSK vs RCB: Points Table!

Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are fourth and fifth. They are followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table. (Read More)

18:19 (IST)04 May 2022
CSK vs RCB: Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: Here are the two squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma

IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: Bangalore battle Chennai. (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.