IPL 2022 RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates: Bangalore battles Dhoni-led Chennai

IPL 2022 RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings’ fragile bowling vis-a-vis Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s struggling batting line-up put the sides on an even keel as the two heavyweights face-off in an important mid-table clash of the IPL on Wednesday.
In cricket, when two strong and equally performing teams have a match-up, it promises a great contest but when two sides with specific weak-links are pitted against each other it makes the contest all the more exhilarating. Follow RCB vs CSK live score and updates below.
Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season, followed by Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga and T Natarajan. (Read More)
This season, Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 566 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul (451), Shikhar Dhawan (369), Abhishek Sharma ( 324) and Shreyas Iyer (324). (Read More)
Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are fourth and fifth. They are followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table. (Read More)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.