IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR: When & where to watch match live?

IPL 2022 Live Match RCB vs KKR, Live Streaming: Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kick-started their IPL campaign with a win over Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK. They will be locking horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

The KKR outplayed CSK by six wickets while RCB suffered a five-wicket loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS). When it comes to head-to-head, RCB have won four matches out of nine games against KKR, losing five times in IPL since 2018.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul

Kolkata Knight Riders – Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.

What time Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB vs KKR) match will start?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB vs KKR) match will start at 07.30 PM.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB vs KKR) match take place?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB vs KKR) match will take place on March 30 (Wednesday).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB vs KKR) match?

You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB vs KKR) match on the Star Sports network including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 4, Star Sports HD1

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB vs KKR) match?

You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB vs KKR) match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar in India. You can also catch live updates of the match right here at Indianexpress.com.