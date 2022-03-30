IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Hasaranga rocks Kolkata, sends Jackson & Narine back

IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders battle in Mumbai.

IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, on Wednesday. RCB fielded an unchanged playing XI, while KKR brought in Tim Southee in place of Shivam Mavi. While RCB lost to Punjab Kings by five wickets in their last match, KKR beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in their opening game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

