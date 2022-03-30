IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Hasaranga rocks Kolkata, sends Jackson & Narine back

IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, on Wednesday. RCB fielded an unchanged playing XI, while KKR brought in Tim Southee in place of Shivam Mavi. While RCB lost to Punjab Kings by five wickets in their last match, KKR beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in their opening game.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
BOWLED!!! That's number 3 for Hasaranga. What was Jackson doing?? He's cleaned up in the very first ball he has faced!!!! He has been done in by the googly. KKR 67/6 after 9 overs.
SIXXXXX!!!!! There goes Billings. Takes it to Hasaranga and hits a huge maximum to deep mid-wicket. And that's a wicket again. Narine went to the well a little too many times. Akash Deep gets his 2nd wicket. Kolkata rocked. KKR 67/5 after 8.5 overs. We go to strategic timeout.
Narine has really got going in this over. That's an all out attack on the RCB bowlers. Starts with a four and hits a six off Akash Deep's first 2 balls. 12 off this over. KKR 58/4 after 8 overs.
Akash Deep just teed off, arms spread and joy plastered on his face. After grabbing the skier off Venkatesh Iyer, who he deceived with extra bounce, he just kept sprinting, evading his teammates rushing to embrace him for their first breakthrough of the night. Finally, it was the supersonic Virat Kohli who managed to bolt the galloping fast bowler. It’s how he celebrates his wickets—reminiscent of South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir. Apparently, his running-the-lap celebration used to be so frantic that coaches advised him to girdle his fervour, lest he ends up burning all his energy in just celebrating. He had, in fact, taken out the celebration, but he could not resist this time. Iyer was just his second wicket in the Indian Premier League. And he did not move a single yard when he nabbed his second wicket.
-Sandip G
That's number 4!!!! Kolkata have been hit and they have been hit hard. Hasaranga strikes straight away. Not a good shot by the KKR captain. Shreyas departs for 13 runs. KKR 46/4 after 6.4 overs.
Last over in the powerplay. Akash Deep bowls to new man Nitish Rana and is hit for a huge sixxx to deep mid-wicket. The next ball is a no-ball. Free hit time!!! And that's a boundary to deep backward point by Rana. Nice shot. That's gone again!!! What a catch by Willey. KKR on shaky grounds. They lose their 3rd. KKR 44/3 after 5.5 overs.
Siraj in to bowl the 5th over. And he has been played for a four to fine leg by Shreyas Iyer. Great start by the KKR captain. And that's gone!!! Rahane is caught out!! Went after the ball and finds the man in Shahbaz Ahmed. KKR 32/2 after 5 overs
The square boundaries are DY Patil are much larger than those at Wankhede especially, and even CCI's. Also, one boundary is longer than the other by at least three pitch-widths tonight. Shreyas Iyer's creamed one through the covers first delivery, and the ball flies into the shorter boundary. And that's four more to end the over. This time by Rahane. KKR 25/1 after 4 overs.
That's out!!! Huge wicket for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Akash Deep strikes in his very first ball as he removes the dangerous Venkatesh Iyer. Caught and bowled. KKR 14/1 after 3.1 overs.
Willey in to bowl the third over and the first two balls yield 1 run. Quick single again by Iyer. The KKR batters are pretty good between the wickets. 4 off this over again. KKR 14/0 after 3 overs.
What a shot!!! Creamy. Placed it to deep backward point for a four by Iyer. Excellent connection. Great comeback by Siraj. Bamboozled Iyer. 4 dots follow that four. A fumble in the field and KKR get a couple more. KKR 10/0 after 2 overs.
Willey starts with a good ball and Rahane off the mark with a single. Quick one at that. Iyer hits the 3rd to backward square leg for 2 runs. 4 off the first over. Tidy, KKR 4/0 after 1 over.
The umpires walk out to the middle. RCB are in a huddle and KKR's openers are there in the middle. Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer are at the crease. Rahane is on strike. Willey will open the attack.
This will be Andre Russell's 400th T20 match in his career. Can he make the ocassion more special? Let's find out!!!
We are gonna bowl. The pitch looks similar but it feels a little bit tacky. A lot of positives, to get through the first 3-4 overs was challenging, to hold our composure and get a fifty stand was a very positive thing and then the way we batted right through. From bowling perspective, in the first game you are expected not to get everything perfect. It's about learning from those small things we could have done better. Same XI. Nice to start the tournament like that, but there's plenty of games, have to restart and re-focus again. Hopefully I can do it again.
I would have loved to bowl as well. Dew plays a massive role. The bowlers did an amazing job, made it easy for the batsmen. Now it's going to be a test for us to come in and bat and see to it that we get a good total. It's just a work of execution. Tim Southee is coming in for Mavi. That's the only change we are making. Tim carries a lot of experience, Mavi is a youngster and has done well for the franchise. It was a management decision, we sat together and decided that let's go with experience. I am (enjoying the captaincy), the management has been fantastic, they have been really supportive. I am really enjoying. We need to carry forward this momentum into the next games.
Morne Morkel: The wicket looks a lot drier than the first game, not as much live grass on the surface. I still feel it's going to be a good wicket. The boundary size isn't that big, straight is pretty small. If Kolkata can get a good base upfront and Andre Russell can come in, he is definitely going to clear and hit some big sixes here. I'll definitely bowl first. It does get wet here, quite tricky to control.
It's toss time from Mumbai DY Patil stadium. The two captains have made their way out. The coin goes up. Faf wins the toss. Royal Challengers Bangalore will bowl first against KKR.
RCB franchise is always good, I played the second half last year. KKR is a good team, they have Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine. They have big names, we are ready for the challenge. We played the previous game in the same venue. When we bowled in the second innings, there was dew. Sometimes it's really hard to bowl, but that's the challenge in cricket.