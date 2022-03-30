IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR Predicted Playing XI: Top Picks For Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB vs KKR) Players List: Kolkata Knight Riders will have their task cut out as they take on a determined Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The two outfits head into the game on the back of contrasting results.

Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kick-started their IPL campaign with a win over Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK. KKR hammered CSK by six wickets while RCB suffered a five-wicket loss against Punjab Kings. As RCB captain, Faf du Plessis was fantastic in his very first match. Now, what is needed is that the bowlers should step up and win this match against the KKR team.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson

Predicted XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy