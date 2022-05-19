scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
IPL 2022 RCB vs GT Live Score Updates: Bangalore clash with Gujarat in must-win game

IPL 2022, RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Newcomers GT have so far had a dream opening season as they are already assured of a top spot in the standings with 20 points from 13 games.

Updated: May 19, 2022 5:39:06 pm
IPL 2022 Live Score, RCB vs GT Live ScoreIPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score:.RCB vs GT

IPL 2022, RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online:  Runaway leaders Gujarat Titans would look to continue their winning momentum ahead of the play-offs while Royal Challengers Bangalore need a big victory to keep their last-four stage hopes alive when the two teams face each other in their final IPL league match on Thursday.

Newcomers GT have so far had a dream opening season as they are already assured of a top spot in the standings with 20 points from 13 games.

Follow live score and updates of RCB vs GT below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

17:39 (IST)19 May 2022
RCB vs GT Live: Orange cap!

Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 627 runs so far. He is followed by KL RahulDavid Warner and Shikhar Dhawan. (Read More)

17:28 (IST)19 May 2022
RCB vs GT Live: Points table!

Gujarat Titans (GT), who have already qualified for the playoffs, are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who have also qualified, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC). (Read More)

17:19 (IST)19 May 2022
RCB vs GT Live: Bangalore need big win to stay alive in tournament

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. Runaway leaders Gujarat Titans would look to continue their winning momentum ahead of the play-offs while Royal Challengers Bangalore need a big victory to keep their last-four stage hopes alive.  Newcomers GT have so far had a dream opening season as they are already assured of a top spot in the standings with 20 points from 13 games. RCB, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag this season, registering seven wins and six losses to occupy the fifth spot with 14 points from 13 matches.

IPL 2022, RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

IPL 2022, RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today: RCB to face GT. (File)

