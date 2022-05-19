IPL 2022 RCB vs GT Live Score Updates: Bangalore clash with Gujarat in must-win game

IPL 2022, RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Runaway leaders Gujarat Titans would look to continue their winning momentum ahead of the play-offs while Royal Challengers Bangalore need a big victory to keep their last-four stage hopes alive when the two teams face each other in their final IPL league match on Thursday.
Newcomers GT have so far had a dream opening season as they are already assured of a top spot in the standings with 20 points from 13 games.
Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 627 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul, David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan. (Read More)
Gujarat Titans (GT), who have already qualified for the playoffs, are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who have also qualified, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC). (Read More)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. Runaway leaders Gujarat Titans would look to continue their winning momentum ahead of the play-offs while Royal Challengers Bangalore need a big victory to keep their last-four stage hopes alive. Newcomers GT have so far had a dream opening season as they are already assured of a top spot in the standings with 20 points from 13 games. RCB, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag this season, registering seven wins and six losses to occupy the fifth spot with 14 points from 13 matches.