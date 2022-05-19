IPL 2022 RCB vs GT Live Score Updates: Gujarat win toss, opt to bat, Playing 11 named

RCB vs GT Live: Captains corner!

Hardik Pandya: We are going to bat. The kind of situation we are in, we thought we can practice batting first and putting a good score on the board. One change, Lockie comes in place of Alzarri. Looks like a similar wicket to the one we played against Chennai, but I expect this to play better as this is an evening game.

Faf du Plessis: We would have batted too. Looks a bit dry. One change. Sid Kaul comes in for Siraj. We have to win today and Delhi need to lose their game. Games like today brings out characters.