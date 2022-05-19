IPL 2022 RCB vs GT Live Score Updates: Gujarat win toss, opt to bat, Playing 11 named

IPL 2022, RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. Runaway leaders Gujarat Titans would look to continue their winning momentum ahead of the play-offs while Royal Challengers Bangalore need a big victory to keep their last-four stage hopes alive when the two teams face each other.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood
Follow live score and updates of RCB vs GT below.
Hardik Pandya: We are going to bat. The kind of situation we are in, we thought we can practice batting first and putting a good score on the board. One change, Lockie comes in place of Alzarri. Looks like a similar wicket to the one we played against Chennai, but I expect this to play better as this is an evening game.
Faf du Plessis: We would have batted too. Looks a bit dry. One change. Sid Kaul comes in for Siraj. We have to win today and Delhi need to lose their game. Games like today brings out characters.
Graeme Smith: 19th game at the Wankhede. Usually at this time of the tournament, you expect the pitch to be dry and word like the one of the side, but today's pitch is probably the hardest I have seen at the Wankhede in this tournament. It looks good to me, nice grass covering, it should hold the pitch. I expect this to help the batters tonight. In general we have seen batters take time in the first 10 overs, but it is a ground you can take advantage at the end.
Gujarat Titans win the toss and opt to bat first.
GT’s batting department has witnessed some inspirational performances from the likes of Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, David Miller, skipper Pandya and Rahul Tewatia. The batting unit has been complemented superbly by a lethal bowling attack led by experienced Mohammed Shami and has the likes of young Yash Dayal, Lockie Fergusson and Alzarri Joseph.
On the bowling front, Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga have been brilliant for RCB. In fact, when all other bowlers were taken to task by Punjab batters in their last match, the duo bowled decent spells and in the process picked up four and two wickets respectively.
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.
Virat Kohli’s woeful run continued as he managed just 20 in the last match but the stage is set for the former India captain to play an impact knock to make a turnaround in his form and the fortunes of RCB. Skipper Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik would also be looking to play a big knock after their bats remained silent in the last few games.
RCB, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag this season, registering seven wins and six losses to occupy the fifth spot with 14 points from 13 matches. But what could hurt RCB is their net run rate of -0.323. A win against GT would move them to 16 points but that might not be enough as they also need a few favourable results going their way.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. Runaway leaders Gujarat Titans would look to continue their winning momentum ahead of the play-offs while Royal Challengers Bangalore need a big victory to keep their last-four stage hopes alive. Newcomers GT have so far had a dream opening season as they are already assured of a top spot in the standings with 20 points from 13 games. RCB, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag this season, registering seven wins and six losses to occupy the fifth spot with 14 points from 13 matches.