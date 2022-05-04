IPL 2022 RCB vs CSK predicted playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Will both teams make changes to their Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings (RCB vs CSK) Players List: Chennai Super Kings’ fragile bowling vis-a-vis Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s struggling batting line-up put the sides on an even keel as the two heavyweights face-off in an important mid-table clash of the IPL here on Wednesday.

In cricket, when two strong and equally performing teams have a match-up, it promises a great contest but when two sides with specific weak-links are pitted against each other it makes the contest all the more exhilarating.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 Match Details:

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match will take place on May 4, 2022, at 7 PM IST at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The RCB vs CSK match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium pitch at Pune offer good help to seamers as dew does not factor in much here. So the captain who will win the toss, would definitely like to opt for batting first.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 Weather Report:

For today’s match between RCB and CSK, the humidity would remain between 32-60%. The temperature will hover between 27 and 26 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.

Probable Playing XIs:

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

IPL 2022 RCB vs CSK Squads:

RCB Squad: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

CSK Squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are fourth and fifth. They are followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table.