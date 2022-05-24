IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 GT vs RR playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: How will Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals tweak their Playing 11

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals (GT vs RR) Qualifier 1 Players List: Equipped with a lethal bowling attack and boasting a number of quality finishers, debutants Gujarat Titans will start as favourites against spin-heavy former champions Rajasthan Royals when the two teams face-off in the first IPL Qualifier, on Tuesday.

GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Match Details:

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals will take place on May 24, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Eden Gardens. GT vs RR match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Pitch Report:

Eden Gardens’ pitch is good for batting while spinners also enjoy nice support in the matches. The average 1st innings total in T20Is at the stadium is 155 while the average 2nd innings average total is 136.

GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Weather Report:

For today’s match between Gujarat vs Rajasthan, the chances of rain are 48 per cent during the day and 56 per cent during the night. The humidity will be around 67% during the day and rise to 82% at night. Kolkata city’s temperature on May 24 (Tuesday) will be about 35° Celcius during the day and may fall to 27° Celcius at night.

GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Probable Playing XI’s:

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

IPL 2022 GT and RR Squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Corbin Bosch.