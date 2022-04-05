scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 05, 2022
IPL 2022 Purple Cap: Highest wicket-taker of the season so far

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Holder List, Most Wickets in IPL 2022: The Purple Cap is awarded to the leading wicket-taker every season. This table gets updated after each match

By: Sports Desk |
April 5, 2022 4:10:40 pm
Umesh Yadav is the leading wicket-keeper of the IPL 2022 season so far

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel won the Purple Cap in the 2021 edition, after picking 32 wickets in 15 matches.

This year, seasoned pacer Umesh Yadav has been superb for Kolkata Knight Riders. He picked up four-wicket haul to restrict a power-packed batting order of Punjab Kings to 137 in 18.2 overs. In the process, he went past Sunil Narine, Lasith Malinga and Dwayne Bravo to become the highest wicket-taker against a single opposition in the IPL history.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

Umesh Yadav is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season so far followed by Avesh Khan, Rahul Chahar Yuzvendra Chahal & Mohammad Shami.

No. Player M Ins Ovs Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w/5w
1 Umesh Yadav 3 3 12 59 8 4/23 7.37 4.91 9.0 1/0
2 Avesh Khan 3 3 11.4 95 7 4/24 13.57 8.14 10.00 1/0
3 Rahul Chahar 3 3 12 60 6 3/25 10.00 5.00 12.00 0/0
4 Yuzvendra Chahal 2 2 8 48 5 3/22 9.60 6.00 9.60 0/0
5 Mohammad Shami 2 2 8 55 5 3/25 11.00 6.87 9.60 0/0

