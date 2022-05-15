IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw discharged from hospital after being treated for typhoid

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been discharged from the hospital on Sunday, the IPL franchise said in a statement.

Prithvi Shaw hasn’t played after Delhi Capitals’ May 1 game against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium.

“Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been discharged from the hospital where he was being treated for a bout of typhoid,” Delhi Capitals said in a press statement.

“Shaw has returned to the team hotel where he is currently recuperating, while being monitored by the DC medical team.”

Shaw himself put up an Instagram post from his hospital bed, informing about his recovery.

“Admitted to hospital and recovering from fever. Thank you all for your good wishes. Will be back in action soon,” Shaw had posted.

In nine games in IPL 2022, Shaw has scored 259 runs at an average of 28.77 and a strike rate of 160. In Shaw’s absence, Srikar Bharat has been used as David Warner’s opening partner.

Capitals currently have 12 points from 12 games with a healthy net run rate. Delhi Capitals will face Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday, while their last game will be against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on May 21.