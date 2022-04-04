IPL 2022 Points Table: Purple Cap, Orange Cap Holder List

Updated: April 4, 2022 3:20:10 pm
IPL Points Table, Purple Cap, Orange Cap Holder List: Rajasthan Royals are currently topping the points table, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. All the four teams have four points, having won two games each, but RR is at the top due to a better NRR. Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore follow with two points each.
IPL 2022 Teams Points Table
|No.
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+2.100
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|+0.843
|3
|Gujarat Titans
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+0.495
|4
|Punjab Kings
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|+0.238
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.065
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.011
|7
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.048
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.029
|9
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-1.251
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-3.050
IPL 2022 Orange Cap
With 135 runs from their first two matches, Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler and Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan are tied at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts. Chennai Super Kings’ Shivam Dube is third on the charts, with 109 runs, followed by Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings (98), and Andre Russell (95) of Kolkata Knight Riders.
|No.
|Player
|M
|Ins
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100/50
|4s/6s
|1
|Jos Buttler
|2
|2
|0
|135
|100
|67.50
|96
|140.62
|1/0
|14/8
|2
|Ishan Kishan
|2
|2
|1
|135
|81*
|135
|91
|148.35
|0/2
|16/3
|3
|Shivam Dube
|3
|3
|0
|109
|57
|36.33
|66
|165.15
|0/1
|11/5
|4
|Liam Livingstone
|3
|3
|0
|98
|60
|32.66
|58
|168.96
|0/1
|6/8
|5
|Andre Russell
|3
|2
|1
|95
|70*
|95.00
|49
|193.87
|0/1
|3/11
IPL 2022 Purple Cap
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Umesh Yadav is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season so far, with eight wickets from three matches at an average of 7.37 and an economy of 4.91. He is followed by Punjab’s Rahul Chahar (six wickets at an economy rate of 10) and Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal (five wickets at 9.6).
|No.
|Player
|M
|Ins
|Ovs
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w/5w
|1
|Umesh Yadav
|3
|3
|12
|59
|8
|4/23
|7.37
|4.91
|9.0
|1/0
|2
|Rahul Chahar
|3
|3
|12
|60
|6
|3/25
|10.00
|5.00
|12.0
|0/0
|3
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|2
|2
|8
|48
|5
|3/22
|9.60
|6.00
|9.6
|0/0
|4
|Mohammed Shami
|2
|2
|8
|55
|5
|3/25
|11
|6.87
|9.6
|0/0
|5
|Tim Southee
|2
|2
|8
|56
|5
|3/20
|11.20
|7.00
|9.6
|0/0
