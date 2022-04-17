IPL 2022 PBKS vs SRH playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: How will Punjab and Hyderabad tweak their Playing 11

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (PBKS vs SRH) Players List: A resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to extend their three-match winning steak but have their task cut out against Punjab Kings when the two sides square off in an IPL game in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Among a bunch of teams on six points each, both SRH and PBKS will go all out to snap the two crucial points to nose ahead in the race for play-offs.

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 Match Details:

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on April 17, 2022, at 3:30 PM IST at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. PBKS vs SRH match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

Being an afternoon game, dew will not be much of a concern for the teams. The Pitch at the venue has shown that chasing a target of around 160 can be difficult.

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 Weather Report:

For today’s match between Punjab and Hyderabad, humidity levels are expected to remain between 51-69 percent, while the temperatures will hover around the higher 30’s between 3 PM to 7 PM.

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

PBKS Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odeon Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora

SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

IPL 2022 PBKS vs SRH Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey

On Super Sunday, we look to keep our momentum going against the Kings 💪 Tune into @StarSportsIndia at 3:30PM to watch the #Risers take on Punjab Kings. #PBKSvSRH #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/4WpZQSU1bb — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 17, 2022

Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

In the IPL 2022 points table, Gujarat Titans(GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals(RR), Punjab Kings(PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are next along with Delhi Capitals (DC), while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table.