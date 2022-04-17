IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH Live Score Updates: Punjab battle Hyderabad seeking consistency

IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Among a bunch of teams with six points each, both Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will go all out to snap the two crucial points to nose ahead in the race for play-offs. Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to extend their three-match winning streak in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.
Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
Follow live score and updates of PBKS vs SRH from Navi Mumbai below.
Rahul Tripathi has been in good form, scoring 171 runs so far in the Tata Indian Premier League 2022. His most recent score of 71 (37) against KKR in a winning cause makes his strength evident. For the Punjab Kings, Rahul Chahar has been giving the team important breakthroughs.
SRH have already played a match in the afternoon heat at the same stadium and won that match against CSK by eight wickets.
Jitesh Sharma’s 30 not out off 15 balls against Mumbai Indians ensured that Punjab still posted an imposing total. Punjab had scored 198/5 and won the match by 12 runs.
Gujarat Titans are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Sunrisers Hyderabad are next along with Delhi Capitals, while Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are at the bottom end of the table. Read
This season, Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 272 runs so far. He is followed by Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul (235), Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya (228), Quinton De Kock (212) and Shivam Dube (207). Read
A fit-gain T Natarajan has been a revelation for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. Natarajan has bagged 11 wickets so far in the tournament and is at joint fourth with Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga. Yuzvendra Chahal is leading with a bowling chart with 12 wickets. Read
Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram struck the fifties to give Sunrisers a facile win over Kolkata Knight Riders.
Punjab Kings will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a mid-table clash at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Among a bunch of teams on six points each, both SRH and PBKS will go all out to snap the two crucial points to nose ahead in the race for play-offs.