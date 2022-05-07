IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Will Rajasthan bounce back?

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (PBKS vs RR) Players List: Rajasthan Royals will look to sort out their batting woes and bring their campaign back on track, while an inconsistent Punjab Kings will be eager to keep the winning momentum going in their IPL game on Saturday.

The Royals were at one point giving Gujarat Titans a strong fight for the top position but the former champions have recently faced minor hiccups. They enter the upcoming fixture with back-to-back losses including to eighth-place Kolkata Knight Riders and laggards Mumbai Indians.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 Match Details:

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will take place on May 7, 2022, at 3:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. PBKS vs RR match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

Being an afternoon game, dew will not be much of a concern for the teams.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 Weather Report:

For today’s match between Punjab and Rajasthan, humidity levels are expected to remain between 51-69 percent, while the temperatures will hover around the higher 30’s between 3 PM to 7 PM.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

PBKS Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odeon Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.

In the IPL 2022 points table Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are fifth followed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) at sixth place in the IPL 2022 points table. They are followed by Delhi Capitals (DC) at 7th, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at 8th, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at 9th and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the last spot in the points tally.