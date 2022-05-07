IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR Live Score Updates: Punjab Kings win the toss, opt to bat

IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rajasthan Royals will look to sort out their batting woes and bring their campaign back on track, while an inconsistent Punjab Kings will be eager to keep the winning momentum going.
Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after inflicting a morale-boosting eight-wicket defeat on table toppers GT. The Mayank Agarwal-led side will be eager to keep the winning momentum going as they try to get out of the mid table logjam an inch closer to sealing a playoff spot.
Follow live score and updates of PBKS vs RR from Mumbai below.
Punjab Kings win the toss and opt to bat first.
Ian Bishop: There is a fair amount of grass and so the ball should slide on. It could be a bit two-paced as well as the other side is a bit dry and the spinners might be able to get something. All in all, we're hoping for a high-scoring contest.
PBKS Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.
RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
The two other men at the top — skipper Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal — have been good in patches and need to shoulder more responsibility, especially with the team shuffling the number four spot. If they get going alongside the big-hitting Shimron Hetymar, the trio can tear apart any bowling attack.
Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after inflicting a morale-boosting eight-wicket defeat on table toppers GT. The Mayank Agarwal-led side will be eager to keep the winning momentum going as they try to get out of the mid table logjam an inch closer to sealing a playoff spot.
Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season, followed by Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, T Natarajan and Wanindu Hasaranga. (Read More)
This season, Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 588 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul (451), Shikhar Dhawan (369), David Warner (356) and Hardik Pandya (333). (Read More)
Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). (Read More)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.