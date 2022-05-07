scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 07, 2022
IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR Live Score Updates: Punjab Kings win the toss, opt to bat

IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Punjab Kings will lock horns against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.

Updated: May 7, 2022 3:04:45 pm
IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rajasthan Royals will look to sort out their batting woes and bring their campaign back on track, while an inconsistent Punjab Kings will be eager to keep the winning momentum going.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after inflicting a morale-boosting eight-wicket defeat on table toppers GT. The Mayank Agarwal-led side will be eager to keep the winning momentum going as they try to get out of the mid table logjam an inch closer to sealing a playoff spot.

Follow live score and updates of PBKS vs RR from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

15:04 (IST)07 May 2022
PBKS vs RR: Toss!

Punjab Kings win the toss and opt to bat first.

14:56 (IST)07 May 2022
PBKS vs RR: Pitch report!

Ian Bishop: There is a fair amount of grass and so the ball should slide on. It could be a bit two-paced as well as the other side is a bit dry and the spinners might be able to get something. All in all, we're hoping for a high-scoring contest.

14:55 (IST)07 May 2022
PBKS vs RR: Probable XI's!

PBKS Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

14:48 (IST)07 May 2022
PBKS vs RR: Rajasthan's batting!

The two other men at the top — skipper Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal — have been good in patches and need to shoulder more responsibility, especially with the team shuffling the number four spot. If they get going alongside the big-hitting Shimron Hetymar, the trio can tear apart any bowling attack.

14:35 (IST)07 May 2022
PBKS vs RR: Punjab will be eyeing for a playoff spot!

14:26 (IST)07 May 2022
PBKS vs RR: Purple Cap!

Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season, followed by Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, T Natarajan and Wanindu Hasaranga. (Read More)

14:10 (IST)07 May 2022
PBKS vs RR: Orange Cap!

This season, Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 588 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul (451), Shikhar Dhawan (369), David Warner (356) and Hardik Pandya (333). (Read More)

13:56 (IST)07 May 2022
PBKS vs RR: Points Table!

Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). (Read More)

13:45 (IST)07 May 2022
PBKS vs RR: Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. 

Squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.

