IPL 2022 PBKS vs LSG playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Will both teams make changes to their Playing XI?

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants (PBKS vs LSG) Players List: Punjab Kings would be keen to put brakes on Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul’s rollicking batting form and notch up a win when the two sides clash in an IPL game on Friday. Lucknow is currently in the fourth spot, having five wins and three losses from eight games, while Punjab is at sixth, with four wins and as many losses.

Lucknow beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in their last game, while Punjab come into the game after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs. Rahul has been in sublime form at the top of the order and has already hit two hundred — both against Mumbai Indians — and a fifty-plus score this season.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 Match Details:

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will take place on April 29, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. PBKS vs LSG match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

Being an evening game, dew will be much of a concern for the teams. The pitch at the venue has shown that chasing a target of around 170 can be difficult.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 Weather Report:

For today’s match between Punjab and Lucknow, humidity levels are expected to remain between 51-69 percent, while the temperatures will hover around the higher 30’s between 3 PM to 7 PM.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

PBKS Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odeon Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

IPL 2022 PBKS vs LSG Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder.

In the IPL 2022 points table, Gujarat Titans(GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings(PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table.