IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG Live Score Updates: Mayank’s Punjab face off with Rahul’s Lucknow in Pune

IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Punjab Kings would be keen to put brakes on Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul’s rollicking batting form and notch up a win when the two sides clash in an IPL game on Friday. Lucknow is currently in the fourth spot, having five wins and three losses from eight games, while Punjab is at sixth, with four wins and as many losses.

Lucknow beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in their last game, while Punjab come into the game after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs. Rahul has been in sublime form at the top of the order and has already hit two hundred — both against Mumbai Indians — and a fifty-plus score this season.

