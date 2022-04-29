scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 29, 2022
Must Read
Live now

IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG Live Score Updates: Mayank’s Punjab face off with Rahul’s Lucknow in Pune

IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Punjab take on Lucknow in Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 29, 2022 6:01:01 pm
IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG Live Cricket ScoreIPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG Live Cricket Score Online Today.

IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Punjab Kings would be keen to put brakes on Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul’s rollicking batting form and notch up a win when the two sides clash in an IPL game on Friday. Lucknow is currently in the fourth spot, having five wins and three losses from eight games, while Punjab is at sixth, with four wins and as many losses.

Lucknow beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in their last game, while Punjab come into the game after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs. Rahul has been in sublime form at the top of the order and has already hit two hundred — both against Mumbai Indians — and a fifty-plus score this season.

Follow live score and updates of PBKS vs LSG from Pune below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

17:56 (IST)29 Apr 2022
LSG vs PBKS: There is nothing agricultural about KL Rahul’s batting: Gavaskar!

The elegant KL Rahul’s ability to score at a healthy rate by playing textbook stroke has caught the attention of none other than batting great Sunil Gavaskar, who feels it’s a message that one doesn’t need to manufacture shots to score quickly. (Read More)

17:51 (IST)29 Apr 2022
LSG vs PBKS: Predicted XI's!

LSG: Quinton de Kock (Wk), KL Rahul (C), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan/Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi.

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

17:50 (IST)29 Apr 2022
LSG vs PBKS: Purple Cap!

 Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season, followed by Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, T Natarajan and Umesh Yadav. (Read More)

17:34 (IST)29 Apr 2022
LSG vs PBKS: Orange Cap!

This season, Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 499 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul (368), Hardik Pandya (305), Shikhar Dhawan (302) and Shreyas Iyer (290). (Read More)

17:26 (IST)29 Apr 2022
PBKS vs LSG: Points Table!

Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are fourth and fifth. They are followed by Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table. (Read More)

17:21 (IST)29 Apr 2022
PBKS vs LSG: Punjab vs Lucknow!

Hello and welcome to the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants from the MCA stadium in Pune.

IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder.

IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today: Lucknow is currently in the fourth spot, having five wins and three losses from eight games, while Punjab is at sixth, with four wins and as many losses. (Twitter/Lucknow Super Giants)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd