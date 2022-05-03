IPL 2022 PBKS vs GT playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: How will Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans tweak their Playing XI?

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans (PBKS vs GT) Players List: Gujarat Titans, the IPL debutants, are clearly the team to beat in the competition having won eight out of nine games. A sixth consecutive win will make them the first side to enter the play-offs.

A big reason for Gujarat’s stellar run has been their ability to come back from tough situations. The last time Gujarat and Punjab met, they produced a cracking finish with Tewatia bringing his team back from the dead by smashing two sixes off the last two balls of the game.

PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 Match Details

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will take place on May 3, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. PBKS vs GT match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 Pitch Report

Being an night game, dew will be play an important factor in the game. But with pitches started to slowing down chasing a target of around 160 can be difficult.

PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 Weather Report

For today’s match between Punjab and Gujarat, humidity levels are expected to remain between 64-80 per cent, while the temperatures will hover around 28° Celcius at night.

PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s

PBKS Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan

Naam toh suna hoga, par kahani ab suno 😍 Rahul bhai ke 💙 ki har baat, bohot jald!!#SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe pic.twitter.com/hiKwYQwgwk — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 2, 2022

Teams

Gujarat Titans: Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.