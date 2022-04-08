IPL 2022 PBKS vs GT Live Score Updates: Gujarat opt to bowl first against Punjab

PBKS vs GT Live Match Score: Jonny Bairstow speaks

"It's been great so far, really enjoying it, new franchise, new group of players, it's exciting times. You want to make a good impression again. We are two from three but the brand of cricket that the guys are playing is great. It's a new journey, joining a new family, of course you want to impress, put your best foot forward and it's all about learning. Training's gone well. It's part and parcel - you go from T20 cricket, like we had for the World Cup, straight to the Ashes. This is just a role-reversal. Not sure yet (when asked if he'd keeping), I'll keep you waiting."