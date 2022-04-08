IPL 2022 PBKS vs GT Live Score Updates: Gujarat opt to bowl first against Punjab

IPL 2022 PBKS vs GT Live Cricket Score: Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings on Friday. Gujarat Titans’ lethal pace attack is all set to ask some probing questions to the dynamic Punjab Kings top-order.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande
Follow IPL 2022 live match score and updates of PBKS vs GT from Mumbai below.
"It's been great so far, really enjoying it, new franchise, new group of players, it's exciting times. You want to make a good impression again. We are two from three but the brand of cricket that the guys are playing is great. It's a new journey, joining a new family, of course you want to impress, put your best foot forward and it's all about learning. Training's gone well. It's part and parcel - you go from T20 cricket, like we had for the World Cup, straight to the Ashes. This is just a role-reversal. Not sure yet (when asked if he'd keeping), I'll keep you waiting."
Matthew Hayden: We are in for another batting-frenzy. We've got a little bit of grass on this wicket which is going to very consistent. It's going to play nicely for the quicks. Lots of even pace and bounce and a very good wicket. The middle-overs could be a struggle for both teams. I think it's going to be plenty of runs.
Mayank: Would've liked to bowl first as well but it is what it is. Did well last game batting first. Guys are taking a lot of responsibility. Have a lot of leaders in our side, makes my job easier. Bairstow comes in for Rajapaksa.
Hardik: Going to bowl first because I think dew might be a factor later. We had a couple of good games where things went our side. Lot of courage shown by the boys. Two forced changes. Vijay misses out, Varun as well. Two debutants - Sai Sudarshan and Darshan.
It's toss time!!! Hardik wins the toss and Gujarat Titans opt to bowl first against Punjab Kings.
The question of whether Jonny Bairstow has finally been answered as the England batter will be making his debut for the Punjab Kings tonight. Another headache for GT to deal with.
Punjab's Shikhar Dhawan and Gujarat's Shubman Gill represents experience and youth vigour respectively. Before the match, Dhawan and Gill were found sharing a moment together.
Former India coach Ravi Shastri has called young batter Shubman Gill “one of the finest talents in world cricket”, someone who is tailor-made for the game’s T20 format because of his wide range of strokes.
Just before the toss, the cameras find the two captains share an embrace with each other before they both get down to business with their respective teams.
Newcomers Gujarat Titans remain unbeaten this season with 2 wins in 2 matches. They have already seen off challenges from the Delhi Capitals and fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants. They will be desperate to hold on to their unblemished record tonight.
Punjab Kings have played 3 matches this season and have won two of them, including against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. Tonight, they head to the Brabourne stadium looking to hand Gujarat Titans their first defeat this season.
“We seriously cannot be blaming individuals here. It’s all of us. We win together, we lose together. That is as simple as that for me,” Rohit said in a passionate speech in the dressing room after the game against KKR. Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. (READ MORE)
It was a bit symbolic that a helicopter flew overhead, as MS Dhoni was getting ready for his batting stint at the Chennai Super Kings nets on Thursday. The CSK media team captured it and posted the video on their Twitter handle. Chennai Super kings face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. (READ MORE)
Rashid Khan has picked 18 wickets in 10 outings against Punjab
PBKS leggie Rahul Chahar has conceded just one four and one six in three games so far, while also picking six wickets.
England batter Jonny Bairstow is out from the three-day mandatory quarantine and had joined the Punjab Kings ahead of their enticing contest against Gujarat Titans on a Brabourne Stadium track where runs are always on offer.
Yuzvendra Chahal has recounted couple of horrifying incidents from his Mumbai Indians days. The first episode is when he was tied, gagged, and forgotten the whole night by the Australians Andrew Symonds and James Franklin. He doesn’t identify the player in the second incident but talks about how a “drunk teammate” hung him from the 15th floor.
Punjab Kings XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 16 of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Giants. In terms of composition and balance, both Gujarat and Punjab are very different and that makes for an enticing contest on a Brabourne Stadium track where runs are always on offer. Punjab in their three games have shown that the approach this year would be to go hammer and tongs during the Powerplay overs and set the tempo for the rest of the innings. Hardik Pandya again bowling full tilt and touching 140 clicks also adds to the potency of the Gujarat attack but their batting still looks a bit questionable save Shubman Gill and skipper Pandya.