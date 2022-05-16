IPL 2022 PBKS vs DC playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Will Rishabh Pant step up for Delhi Capitals today?

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (PBKS vs DC) Players List: Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, will aim to outdo each other in a bid to keep their play-offs hopes alive in the Indian Premier League on Monday. The Capitals head to the fixture high on confidence after an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals while Punjab pummelled RCB.

In Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant’s words “it was close to a perfect game”. A lot will also rest on how Pant performs. The skipper looked in his element during his unconquered short 4-ball stay against RR as he whacked two sixes but hasn’t played the match-winning innings he is capable of yet.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Match Details

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals will take place on May 16, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. PBKS vs DC match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Match scenario

Both teams are yet to string back-to-back wins this season but neither side can afford another defeat in their remaining leagues games. Punjab are seventh on the points table with 12 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.023. The Capitals also have a dozen points and are fifth thanks to a healthy NRR of +0.210, which will benefit them if two or more teams end on the same number of points.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Pitch Report

Being an evening game, dew will play a pivotal role during the match. The Pitch at the venue has shown that no target below 180 is safe.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Weather Report

For today’s match between Punjab and Hyderabad, humidity levels are expected to remain between 61-79 per cent, while the temperatures will hover around 28 degrees Celcius.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s

Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: KS Bharat, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Risabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw,Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti,Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert