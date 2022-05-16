scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC Live Score Updates: Punjab, Delhi seek win to stay alive

IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will clash with each other for the 2nd time in IPL 2022.

Updated: May 16, 2022 6:03:31 pm
pbks vs dc liveIPL 2022, PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score Online Today: Punjab take on Delhi.

IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are set to collide with each other in their next match of IPL 2022. The PBKS vs DC clash takes place on May 16 (Monday). The venue of the encounter is DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will clash with each other for the 2nd time in IPL 2022. Both the teams played each other in the 32nd match of the tournament, where Delhi Capitals won by 9 wickets. Follow live score and updates of PBKS vs DC from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action of Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals from DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

18:03 (IST)16 May 2022
PBKS vs DC Live: The Chinaman is ready for battle
17:44 (IST)16 May 2022
PBKS vs DC Live: The two minds collide

Anil Kumble oversees the proceedings at Punjab Kings (PBKS). For Delhi it is Ricky Ponting. Last week along with players in the dug-out Ponting was spotted wearing masks after Delhi won the toss and opted to bowl

17:41 (IST)16 May 2022
PBKS vs DC Live: Head to head record

PBKS 14-15 DC. Delhi enjoy the ever so slightest edge over Punjab in what has been dubbed the 'North Indian derby'. However, since 2018 Punjab have won five of the nine contests between the two.

17:16 (IST)16 May 2022
PBKS vs DC Live: Both franchises need wins to stay alive

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL match between PBKS and DC. The Capitals head to the fixture high on confidence after an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals while Punjab pummelled RCB. Both teams are yet to string back-to-back wins this season but neither side can afford another defeat in their remaining leagues games.

IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads

Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Odean Smith, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Delhi Capitals Squad: Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vicky Ostwal

IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today.

