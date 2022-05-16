IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC Live Score Updates: Punjab, Delhi seek win to stay alive

IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are set to collide with each other in their next match of IPL 2022. The PBKS vs DC clash takes place on May 16 (Monday). The venue of the encounter is DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will clash with each other for the 2nd time in IPL 2022. Both the teams played each other in the 32nd match of the tournament, where Delhi Capitals won by 9 wickets. Follow live score and updates of PBKS vs DC from Mumbai below.
Anil Kumble oversees the proceedings at Punjab Kings (PBKS). For Delhi it is Ricky Ponting. Last week along with players in the dug-out Ponting was spotted wearing masks after Delhi won the toss and opted to bowl
PBKS 14-15 DC. Delhi enjoy the ever so slightest edge over Punjab in what has been dubbed the 'North Indian derby'. However, since 2018 Punjab have won five of the nine contests between the two.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL match between PBKS and DC. The Capitals head to the fixture high on confidence after an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals while Punjab pummelled RCB. Both teams are yet to string back-to-back wins this season but neither side can afford another defeat in their remaining leagues games.