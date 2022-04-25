IPL 2022 PBKS vs CSK playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: How will Punjab and Chennai tweak their Playing 11

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings (PBKS vs CSK) Players List: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won two out of their seven matches so far while Punjab Kings (PBKS) are a touch better with three victories from seven outings. While PBKS are placed eighth, CSK occupy the penultimate slot in the IPL points table.

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 Match Details

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings will take place on April 25, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. PBKS vs CSK match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 Pitch Report

Being an evening game, dew will play a big factor. The Pitch at the venue has shown that anything below 200 is a par total. We can expect another run feast at Wankhede.

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 32-34°C on the matchday with 57-60% humidity and 11-14 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayadu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 Squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans are currently topping the points table, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore are fourth and fifth. They are followed by Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, while Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are at the bottom end of the table.