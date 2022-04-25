IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK Live Score Updates: Chennai look to avenge Brabourne loss against Punjab

PBKS vs CSK Live: Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 38 of the Indian Premier League between the Punjab Kings and the Chennai Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won two out of their seven matches so far while Punjab Kings (PBKS) are a touch better with three victories from seven outings. While PBKS are placed eighth, CSK occupy the penultimate slot in the IPL points table. Who will prevail tonight?