IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK Live Score Updates: Chennai look to avenge Brabourne loss against Punjab

IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from the talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again while eyeing improvement on multiple fronts when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL on Monday.
CSK have won two out of their seven matches so far while Punjab Kings are a touch better with three victories from seven outings. While PBKS are placed eighth, CSK occupy the penultimate slot in the IPL points table. Follow live score and updates of PBKS vs CSK from Mumbai below.
The last time these two sides met this season, Chennai were wiped out for a meagre 126 runs while chasing Punjab's 181. Will revenge be on the cards this time?
-Punjab's pace bowlers have combined to take only 18 wickets so far in IPL 2022 - the lowest amongst the 10 teams.
-CSK's varying top-three have a collective aggregate of 436 runs so far in the season - the lowest in comparison to the other nine sides.
-Shikhar Dhawan averages nearly 42 after 27 innings against Chennai Super Kings, and needs 59 more to bring up a 1000 IPL runs against the four-time champions.
CSK 15-11 PBKS. Chennai have the overall lead but in the 14 games since the year Punjab last qualified amongst top-four (in 2014), the two teams shave clashed 14 times and won equally. Earlier this season at Brabourne Stadium, PBKS bundled out CSK on 126, in a chase of 181, for a comfortable victory.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayadu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 38 of the Indian Premier League between the Punjab Kings and the Chennai Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won two out of their seven matches so far while Punjab Kings (PBKS) are a touch better with three victories from seven outings. While PBKS are placed eighth, CSK occupy the penultimate slot in the IPL points table. Who will prevail tonight?