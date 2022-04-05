IPL 2022 Orange Cap: Ishan Kishan, Jos Buttler tied at first place

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Holder List, Most Runs Scorer in IPL 2022: Every year when the Indian Premier League (IPL) season comes around, a lot of eyes are on the players who score the most number of runs in the season, thereby getting the Orange Cap. These players, more often than not go on to represent their national teams in future tournaments like the T20 World Cup. Players also add to their value for the next season if they have a great campaign in the IPL.

This season, Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan and Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler are currently tied at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts. Lucknow Super Giants’ Deepak Hooda is third on the charts followed by Chennai Super Kings’ Shivam Dube and Lucknow Super Giants’ KL Rahul. No. Player M Ins NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100/50 4s/6s 1 Ishan Kishan 2 2 1 135 81* 135.00 91 148.35 0/2 16/3 2 Jos Buttler 3 3 0 135 100 67.50 96 140.62 0/2 14/8 3 Deepak Hooda 3 3 0 119 55 39.67 82 145.12 0/2 10/6 4 Shivam Dube 3 3 0 109 57 36.33 66 165.15 0/1 11/5 5 KL Rahul 3 3 0 108 68 36.00 77 140.25 0/1 8/4