IPL 2022: On morning of crucial game against CSK, DC team member tests Covid-19 positive

Delhi Capitals (DC) had a bad start to their match day with one of their net bowler testing positive.

It is learnt that DC has decided to isolate the player alongwith another bowler who was sharing room with him.

As per Indian board IPL protocol, Delhi Capitals will have to undergo another round of testing and till then all members will have to be isolated in their rooms.

Delhi Capitals is scheduled to meet Chennai Super Kings today evening at DY Patil Stadium for their league game. Delhi are placed fifth in the IPL points table and have won five games while have lost five.

Earlier, Ricky Ponting’s family member too had tested positive as a result the coach has decided to skip a few games.

Last month, DC foreign players – Tim Seifert and Mitchell Marsh – and four of their support staff members had tested positive.

DC is the only team which has witnessed Covid 19 cases in their camp it has resulted in a change of schedule and venue.

The Delhi Capitals-Punjab Kings match that was earlier scheduled to be played at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium was moved to Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday.

This was done to avoid any further transmission of the virus due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment.

“The change of venue has been triggered due to (then) five COVID-19 positive cases in the Delhi Capitals contingent,” BCCI said in a statement earlier.