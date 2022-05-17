IPL 2022 MI vs SRH playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: How will Mumbai and Hyderabad tweak their Playing 11

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (MI vs SRH) Players List: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will need to snap their five-match losing streak when they take on an already eliminated Mumbai Indians in the IPL in order to stay relevant in the tournament.

It has been a rollercoaster ride for SRH who won five games in a row before losing the next five. But a loss against Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium will surely eliminate them, as there are already seven teams now with 12 or more points. MI will take confidence from their five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, whom they bundled out for 97 and probably look to dent SRH’s chances.

MI vs SRH IPL 2022 Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on May 17, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. MI vs SRH match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

MI vs SRH IPL 2022 Pitch Report

Being a night game, dew will play a pivotal role. The Pitch at the venue has shown that any target below 180 is achievable.

MI vs SRH IPL 2022 Weather Report

For today’s match between Punjab and Hyderabad, the temperature will be about 33° Celcius during the day and fall to 28° Celcius at night. The sky will be partly cloudy during the day and clear at night. The chances of rain are just 5% at night. The humidity will be around 66% during the day and rise to 78% at night.

MI vs SRH IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Verma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

IPL 2022 MI vs SRH Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholos Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.