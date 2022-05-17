IPL 2022, MI vs SRH Live Score Updates: Hyderabad clash with Mumbai in must-win game

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
By: Sports Desk
Updated: May 17, 2022 5:28:26 pm
IPL 2022, MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Their play-off chances hanging by a thread, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to snap their five-match losing streak when they take on an already eliminated Mumbai Indians in the IPL  on Tuesday . It has been a rollercoaster ride for SRH who won five games in a row before losing the next five.

SRH, if they win their two remaining games including the one against MI, will jump to 14 points and then be left hoping that the other results go their way to have an outside chance of making the play-offs. Follow live score and updates of MI vs SRH from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

17:24 (IST)17 May 2022
MI vs SRH: Malik, Natarajan will look to demolish Mumbai

Sunrisers Hyderabad seamers Umran Malik and T Natarajan have been in top form in this edition of the Indian Premier League and will hope to fire Hyderabad to victory against an out of sorts Mumbai tonight. Both have taken 18 wickets each.

17:21 (IST)17 May 2022
MI vs SRH: Probable XI

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Verma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

17:20 (IST)17 May 2022
MI vs SRH: Head to head

Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge over Hyderabad in their head-to-head meetings, winning 10 matches while Hyderabad have won 8 matches.

17:16 (IST)17 May 2022
MI vs SRH: Hyderabad take on Mumbai in must-win game

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. Their play-off chances hanging by a thread, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to snap their five-match losing streak when they take on an already eliminated Mumbai Indians in the IPL here on Tuesday. It has been a rollercoaster ride for SRH who won five games in a row before losing the next five. SRH, if they win their two remaining games including the one against MI, will jump to 14 points and then be left hoping that the other results go their way to have an outside chance of making the play-offs.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholos Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

