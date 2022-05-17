IPL 2022, MI vs SRH Live Score Updates: Hyderabad clash with Mumbai in must-win game

MI vs SRH: Hyderabad take on Mumbai in must-win game

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. Their play-off chances hanging by a thread, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to snap their five-match losing streak when they take on an already eliminated Mumbai Indians in the IPL here on Tuesday. It has been a rollercoaster ride for SRH who won five games in a row before losing the next five. SRH, if they win their two remaining games including the one against MI, will jump to 14 points and then be left hoping that the other results go their way to have an outside chance of making the play-offs.