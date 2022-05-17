IPL 2022, MI vs SRH Live Score Updates: Hyderabad clash with Mumbai in must-win game

IPL 2022, MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Their play-off chances hanging by a thread, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to snap their five-match losing streak when they take on an already eliminated Mumbai Indians in the IPL on Tuesday . It has been a rollercoaster ride for SRH who won five games in a row before losing the next five.
SRH, if they win their two remaining games including the one against MI, will jump to 14 points and then be left hoping that the other results go their way to have an outside chance of making the play-offs. Follow live score and updates of MI vs SRH from Mumbai below.
Sunrisers Hyderabad seamers Umran Malik and T Natarajan have been in top form in this edition of the Indian Premier League and will hope to fire Hyderabad to victory against an out of sorts Mumbai tonight. Both have taken 18 wickets each.
Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Verma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya
Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge over Hyderabad in their head-to-head meetings, winning 10 matches while Hyderabad have won 8 matches.
