IPL 2022 MI vs RR Predicted Playing XI: Will Suryakumar Yadav play for Mumbai today?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (MI vs RR) Players List: Mumbai Indians will welcome the return of star batter Suryakumar Yadav as they eye a much-improved batting performance in the IPL clash against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians team director Zaheer Khan on Friday had said that their ace batsman Suryakumar Yadav will be available for selection for their next IPL game against Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium. In February, Yadav suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata. And he was recuperating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Yadav missed the opening game of Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals but he is now declared fit.

Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi, Tymal Mills.

Rajasthan Royals XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wk),Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav and Aryan Juyal.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Jos Buttler (wk), Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh and KC Kariappa