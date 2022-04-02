IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live Streaming: When & where to watch

IPL 2022 Live Match MI vs RR, Live Streaming Today: Rajasthan Royals are expected to continue with their risk-taking approach when they take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

Boasting one of the best attacks of IPL-15 in Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, the Royals began their campaign in style, crushing Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs. Mumbai Indians have started with a loss again as they were defeated by Delhi Capitals in their opening encounter.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav and Aryan Juyal.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Jos Buttler (wk), Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh and KC Kariappa

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (MI vs RR) match start?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (MI vs RR) match will start at 3.30 PM.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (MI vs RR) match take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (MI vs RR) match will take place on Saturday, April 2 (Saturday).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (MI vs RR) match?

You can watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (MI vs RR) match on the Star Sports network, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 4, Star Sports HD1.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (MI vs RR) match?

You can watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (MI vs RR) match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar in India. You can also catch live updates of the match right here at Indianexpress.com.