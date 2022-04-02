IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Buttler, Jaiswal open for Rajasthan

IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field in their IPL game against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. Mumbai Indians have not included star batter Suryakumar Yadav and are playing the same XI. Rajasthan have made one change to their playing XI with pacer Navdeep Saini coming in for Nathan Coulter-Nile.
Playing XI:
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
Rohit has a quick huddle before they take the field. Buttler and Jaiswal stride out to the middle. Bumrah will open the attack for Mumbai Indians.
We have to be happy with that (batting first). We would also have bowled on this wicket, being an afternoon game and a different venue, but happy to bat. Chatter in the camp is to be a bit smarter. We are playing different teams in different conditions, different venues, so it is all about understanding the demands and applying your game plan accordingly. Standards have to be kept throughout the tournament. We did a good job in the auctions to get a very strong squad. We have one change Navdeep Saini has come in for Coulter-Nile.
We are going to bowl first. No particular reason. It is a good pitch, we are seeing a trend in the tournament, you have a score in front of you and you know what to do as a batting group. Dew is not going to be a factor. We just felt it is a good pitch, lets have a score in front of us and see what we do as a batting group. We are here to correct our wrongs. Every game gives us an opportunity to do that. We are a young team and learning from every game is what we are trying to do.
Time for the toss now. Sanju calls head. It's tails. Rohit wins. Mumbai are going to bowl first
The confidence is high in the camp after the win. There is a good vibe in the group and you'll see that if you observe our practice sessions. Ash Bhai (Ashwin) and Yuzi Bhai (Chahal) have been very supportive. It's a very good atmosphere in the group. I have been doing this role (finisher) for two years now, so I've got a hang of how to go about things. The think tank and Sanga Sir (Sangakkara) have liked my intent and the plan is to keep doing more of the same and hopefully finish games well for Rajasthan Royals.
Obviously some good memories in the Mumbai memories but I'm excited to be representing Rajasthan. For me, I think it's about keeping things simple (about his excellent Powerplay record). Looking to pitch it up and see if I can get success. Obviously very early in the tournament, conditions different today from our first game. Mumbai are a quality side, but we enjoy playing the big sides. Never played here before, so don't have anything to draw experience from. It's about being accurate and backing your plans as much as you can. Enjoyed bonding with the whole group so far.
Third game at the DY Patil Stadium and it is a third new pitch, a fresh pitch. We have seen two different scores here, the first game saw a score in excess of 200 while the second was below 130, the reason being the bounce. This (new pitch) is a good one to bat on. There will be runs scored but like in the previous pitch the lengths will be the key. If the bowlers hit the right lengths then the batters will find it a little bit tougher.
Mumbai Indians will welcome the return of star batter Suryakumar Yadav as they eye a much-improved batting performance in the IPL clash against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.
Rajasthan Royals are flying high after their mauling of Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in the last match. Tey will hope to continue that form as the team heads towards the battlefield.
Mumbai Indians have not had a good start to their IPL campaign this season, losing to Delhi Capitals in their first match. They will be hell-bent on coming back to winning ways when they take on the Royals.
Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have played each other 25 times with the Mumbai-based franchise winning on 13 occasions while Rajasthan have out on top 11 times.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 9th match of the IPL between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. The two teams head into the game at the DY Patil Stadium on the back of contrasting starts to the 15th edition of the tournament. While five-time champions MI suffered a four-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals in their lung-opener despite posting 177, Rajasthan mauled Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in a dominant show.