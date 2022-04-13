IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Who will be in Mumbai, Punjab playing 11

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings (MI vs PBKS) Players List: Winless after four games, Mumbai Indians will be desperate to reverse the trend when they face Punjab Kings at MCA, Pune on Wednesday. It has been a nightmarish beginning for the five-time champions who are known for their slow starts.

A formidable all-round side over the years, MI have looked a pale shadow of themselves in the ongoing edition, and will need several things to fall in place if they are to arrest the slide and restore their campaign. While, Punjab Kings played their last game against Gujarat Titans where PBKS lost to GT by 6 wickets. Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan smashed 64 runs and 35 runs respectively for Punjab Kings in that game.

MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match Details:

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings (MI vs PBKS) will take place on April 1, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the MCA, Pune. The MI vs PBKS match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

The MCA, Pune pitch is batting friendly initially and it helps the spinners later on. The team who chases has an added advantage here and a big score is always on cards because of smaller boundary size.



MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Weather Report:

For today’s MI vs PBKS match, the Pune weather is expected to be normal as the temperature is expected to be around 32-33°C with 54-57% humidity and 13-15 km/hr wind speed. No chances of rain during the MI vs PBKS match today.

MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Dream 11 Fantasy XI:

Captain: Ishan Kishan

Vice-Captain: Dewald Brevis

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Bowlers: Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan

MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Predicted Playing XI’s:

Mumbai Indians (Predicted Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

Punjab Kings (Predicted Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

In the IPL 2022 points table, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are currently topping the points table, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Delhi Capitals (DC) are next along with Punjab Kings (PBKS) while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table.