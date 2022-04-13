IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Mumbai seek change of fortunes against Punjab

MI vs PBKS Live Match Score: Mumbai's road to redemption!

Apart from their batters’ inability to go big, the below-par performance by the bowlers has made things hard. The road to redemption looks difficult as they are placed ninth on the points table but skipper Rohit Sharma would be eager to turn things around, not just for the team but for himself, too. Rohit has not been the influential batter he normally is for his franchise and will have to lead from the front, even as the need to find the right combination rings aloud.