IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Mumbai seek change of fortunes against Punjab

IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: It has been a nightmarish beginning for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) who are known for their slow starts. A formidable all-round side over the years, MI have looked a pale shadow of themselves in the ongoing edition, and will need several things to fall in place if they are to arrest the slide and restore their campaign. With two wins and as many losses, Punjab are lying seventh in the standings and come into the game on the back of a defeat against Gujarat Titans.
Teams
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.
Apart from their batters’ inability to go big, the below-par performance by the bowlers has made things hard. The road to redemption looks difficult as they are placed ninth on the points table but skipper Rohit Sharma would be eager to turn things around, not just for the team but for himself, too. Rohit has not been the influential batter he normally is for his franchise and will have to lead from the front, even as the need to find the right combination rings aloud.
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings games have always produced epic encounters. In the IPL history, these two teams have reached each other 28 times. Mumbai has the upper hand with 15 wins, while Punjab are inching close with 13 victories.
MI will be up against a quality Punjab attack led by Kagiso Rabada and will face a tricky task against the likes of Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora or Arshdeep Singh. The Mumbai bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, have been off the radar.
