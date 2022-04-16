IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score Updates: Mumbai battle for survival against Lucknow

MI vs LSG: What Mumbai need to do for a win

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann feels Mumbai Indians should adopt the “ultra aggressive” approach CSK showed against RCB as it aims for its first win of the season.

“Mumbai Indians basically need to take a template from what CSK did against RCB and copy that going forward” Swann said on Star Sports. “If they can go with an ultra-aggressive intent, they will be able to win (their upcoming matches),” the former off spinner said.