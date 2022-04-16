scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 16, 2022
IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score Updates: Mumbai battle for survival against Lucknow

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Mumbai and Lucknow battle in the first match of Saturday.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 16, 2022 2:47:59 pm
IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming OnlineIPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online.

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Mumbai and Lucknow face off for the first time in the first of the double-headers on Saturday. With an afternoon start, conditions will hot and humid. With small boundaries on offer, expect a run-fest and toss may not play a big role in this contest.

Despite five successive losses, MI have a good record at Brabourne, winning six of our nine matches. However, Mumbai might look to strengthen their lower middle order, given that Lucknow Super Giants have been poor in the death overs. LSG seamers have gone at 10.87 while six overs from their spinners in this phase have leaked 83 runs. Tonight’s afternoon match at the Brabourne stadium is MI’s second match there this season after the opener vs Delhi Capitals. Follow live score and updates of MI vs LSG from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants from Mumbai.

14:47 (IST)16 Apr 2022
MI vs LSG: Players to watch out for

Quinton de Kock has hit two fifties in five matches so far as has Deepak Hooda. Young Ayush Badoni has played a couple of crucial knocks towards the end of the innings. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been in fine form for LSG, picking 4 wickets but more importantly has been economical in his spells, only once going at more than 7.5 an over.

14:38 (IST)16 Apr 2022
MI vs LSG: What Mumbai need to do for a win

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann feels Mumbai Indians should adopt the “ultra aggressive” approach CSK showed against RCB as it aims for its first win of the season.

“Mumbai Indians basically need to take a template from what CSK did against RCB and copy that going forward” Swann said on Star Sports. “If they can go with an ultra-aggressive intent, they will be able to win (their upcoming matches),” the former off spinner said.

14:35 (IST)16 Apr 2022
MI vs LSG: Milestone alert

1. Two more sixes will take skipper Rohit Sharma to 200 T20 sixes for MI.

2. Surykumar Yadav needs to score the 57 more runs he needs to complete 2000 T20 runs for MI.

3. Pacer Jaydev Unadkat is three wickets short of completing 200 wickets in all T20s.

14:34 (IST)16 Apr 2022
MI vs LSG: SKY on a high for Mumbai

For MI, SKY has hit two fifties and a 43 in his three matches while young gun Tilak Varma has impressed whenever he has walked out to bat, with a high score of 61.

14:33 (IST)16 Apr 2022
MI vs LSG: Mumbai arrive in style

Mumbai Indians are in search of the perfect eleven as they take on powerful Lucknow Super Giants.

14:31 (IST)16 Apr 2022
MI vs LSG: Hello and Welcome

Mumbai Indians hope to end their search for a maiden win against Lucknow Super Giants. It's an afternoon game at Brabourne! So win the toss and bat first should be the mantra, put a big total on board, and then let bowlers do the job. But will it work out for Mumbai? Stay tuned for all the live updates as we build up towards the live match.

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Fabian Allen, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan, Arjun Tendulkar

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma in action. (IPL | PTI)

