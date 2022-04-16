IPL 2022 MI vs LSG playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: How will Mumbai Indians change their Playing 11 tonight

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants (MI vs LSG) Players List: Mumbai Indians (MI) eye perfect combination as they take on in-form Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2022 day-game tonight.

MI will continue to grope in the dark in search of an ideal playing eleven after five successive losses. However, This is not the first time that MI has had a losing streak of five matches but this is probably the first time that it seems that the team’s think-tank does not have an idea of how to stem the rot that has set in.

MI vs LSG IPL 2022 Match Details:

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants will take place on April 16, 2022, at 3:30 PM IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. MI vs LSG match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

MI vs LSG IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

This will be the first match of the day and conditions will be fairly hot and humid. With small boundaries on offer, a run-fest is on the cards. Toss is not expected to play a big role in this match and a score of around 190-200 will be a challenging one.

MI vs LSG IPL 2022 Weather Report:

As per weather.com, the temperature will be hovering around the higher 30’s during the day and fall to 27° Celcius at night. The sky will be clear throughout the day and the chances of rain are 7 percent. The humidity will be around 72 percent during the day and rise to 77 percent at night.

MI vs LSG IPL 2022 Dream 11 Fantasy XI:

Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Dushmantha Chameera, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Tymal Mills

MI vs LSG IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s

MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat/Basil Thampi, Tymal Mills

Intense training sessions 🏋️ 🏏

BTS shoots 🎥

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, K Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

IPL 2022 MI vs LSG Squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Fabian Allen, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan, Arjun Tendulkar

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

In the IPL 2022 points table, Gujarat Titans(GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Rajasthan Royals(RR), Punjab Kings(PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are next along with Delhi Capitals (DC), while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table.