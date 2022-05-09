IPL 2022 MI vs KKR playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Will captain Shreyas Iyer step up for Kolkata?

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders (MI vs KKR) Players List: Two-time winners KKR, under new captain Shreyas Iyer, came a cropper against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday and the huge margin of defeat has left them with eight points from 11 games. They have three matches left and the maximum they can reach is 14 points, which is again something that cannot guarantee even a fourth-place finish.

MI under Rohit Sharma have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs as they have just four points from 10 matches and even if they win all their remaining games, the five-time champions can reach only 12 points, far from what is needed to advance to the next stage.

MI vs KKR IPL 2022 Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on May 9, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. MI vs KKR match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

MI vs KKR IPL 2022 Pitch Report

Being an evening game, dew will play a pivotal factor. The Pitch at the venue has shown that chasing a target of around 180 can be difficult.

MI vs KKR IPL 2022 Weather Report

For today’s match between Mumbai and Kolkata, humidity levels are expected to be around 69 per cent, while the temperatures will hover around 33 degrees celsius.

MI vs KKR IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kartikeya Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith.

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narin, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi.

IPL 2022 MI vs KKR Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Kartikeya Singh, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.