IPL 2022, MI vs KKR Live Score Updates: Kolkata take on Mumbai in must-win game

IPL 2022, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Kolkata Knight Riders resemble a sinking ship ahead of a rather inconsequential IPL-15 match against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians who, even if already out of reckoning, will have their tails up on Monday. Panned for trying out too many combinations at the top, a part of their constant chopping and changing strategy this season which backfired on them pretty badly, KKR are coming off a 75-run drubbing at the hands of table toppers Lucknow Super Giants.
While MI will enter the upcoming game on the back of a five-run win over second-placed Gujarat Titans. Follow live score and updates of MI vs KKR from Mumbai below.
