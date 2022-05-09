scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 09, 2022
Must Read
Live now

IPL 2022, MI vs KKR Live Score Updates: Kolkata take on Mumbai in must-win game

IPL 2022, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: May 9, 2022 5:20:26 pm
mi vs kkr liveIPL 2022, MI vs KKR Live Score Updates.

IPL 2022, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online:  Kolkata Knight Riders resemble a sinking ship ahead of a rather inconsequential IPL-15 match against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians who, even if already out of reckoning, will have their tails up on Monday. Panned for trying out too many combinations at the top, a part of their constant chopping and changing strategy this season which backfired on them pretty badly, KKR are coming off a 75-run drubbing at the hands of table toppers Lucknow Super Giants.

While MI will enter the upcoming game on the back of a five-run win over second-placed Gujarat Titans. Follow live score and updates of MI vs KKR from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, MI  vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live-action between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders from DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

17:20 (IST)09 May 2022
MI vs KKR Live: Out of sorts Mumbai take on hapless Kolkata

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders resemble a sinking ship ahead of a rather inconsequential IPL-15 match against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians who, even if already out of reckoning, will have their tails up. Panned for trying out too many combinations at the top, a part of their constant chopping and changing strategy this season which backfired on them pretty badly, KKR are coming off a 75-run drubbing at the hands of table toppers Lucknow Super Giants.

IPL 2022, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders from DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Here are the two squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Baba Indrajith(w), Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Venkatesh Iyer, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane

mi vs kkr live, mi vs kkr live score, mi vs kkr live score today, mi vs kkr live match, mi vs kkr live scorecard, ipl 2022, ipl, ipl live score, ipl 2022 live, ipl score live, mi vs kkr ipl 2022 live updates, ipl 2022 mi vs kkr live score, ipl match today, ipl match live score 2022, ipl match live score today, mi vs kkr full scorecard, mi vs kkr ipl match live, kkr vs mi match live updates, kkr vs mi live score, kkr vs mi online score, mumbai indians vs kolkata knight riders, mumbai indians vs kolkata knight riders live, mumbai indians vs kolkata knight riders live cricket score, mumbai indians, kolkata knight riders, mi ipl 2022 team, kkr ipl 2022 team, mi vs kkr ipl match result, ipl 2022 news, ipl 2022 match, indian premier league IPL 2022, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Mumbai battle Kolkata. (IPL/PTI)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd