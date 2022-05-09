IPL 2022, MI vs KKR Live Score Updates: Kolkata take on Mumbai in must-win game

MI vs KKR Live: Out of sorts Mumbai take on hapless Kolkata

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders resemble a sinking ship ahead of a rather inconsequential IPL-15 match against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians who, even if already out of reckoning, will have their tails up. Panned for trying out too many combinations at the top, a part of their constant chopping and changing strategy this season which backfired on them pretty badly, KKR are coming off a 75-run drubbing at the hands of table toppers Lucknow Super Giants.