IPL 2022 MI vs DC playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Will Arjun Tendulkar get a chance today?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (MI vs DC) Players List: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has earlier indicated that they would blood some new faces in the final game. So far 22 players have played in 13 games for Mumbai Indians, who are languishing at the bottom of the table.

The only area of interest is whether legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun finally gets a game after having warmed the bench for 27 straight games across two seasons.

Playoff scenario for Delhi Capitals

The equation is as simple as it can get for the Delhi Capitals (+0.255) as they simply need to beat Mumbai Indians to pip Royal Challengers Bangalore (-0.253) on better net run-rate.

MI vs DC IPL 2022 Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will take place on May 21, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. MI vs DC match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

𝐌𝐈 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 👉 Kuch carrom aur pool ka maza ho jaye! 💙 P.S: We have John Wright's special on strings at the end! 🎸🙌#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians #MIvDC MI TV pic.twitter.com/EcR9aM0Yyf — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 21, 2022

MI vs DC IPL 2022 Pitch Report

Being a night game, dew will play a big role. The Pitch at the venue has shown that any target below 180 is not safe.

MI vs DC IPL 2022 Weather Report

For today’s match between Mumbai and Delhi, humidity levels are expected to remain between 51-71 percent, while the temperatures will hover around 33° Celcius to 29° Celcius.

🗣️ “I’ve got full confidence in the players that they will have a really good game on Saturday.” 🔥@RickyPonting previews #MIvDC and that’s all the pumping up you need as our DC boys chase that Playoff slot.#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 | #CapitalsUnplugged | #OctaRoarsForDC pic.twitter.com/9TmjgaD114 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 21, 2022

MI vs DC IPL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Verma, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Daniel Sams, Arjun Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith.

Delhi Capitals Probable XI: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya,Khaleel Ahmed

MI vs DC IPL 2022 Probable Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Kartikeya Singh, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw,Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.