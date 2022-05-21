IPL 2022, MI vs DC Live Score Updates: Delhi face Mumbai in bid to secure play-off berth

IPL 2022, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals will have their fortune in their own hands as they aim to pull all stops against season’s favourite whipping boys Mumbai Indians in what will be a virtual IPL “quarter-final” clash for Rishabh Pant’s men. While DC have everything to play for, MI will like to cap off the season on a winning note although it would count for little for the five-time champions, who suffered due to poor auction strategy.
Follow live score and updates of MI vs DC below.
Gujarat Titans (GT), who have already qualified for the playoffs, are currently topping the points table, followed by Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who have also qualified. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are at fourth. (Read More)
Hello and welcome to the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. In case of Mumbai Indians, the only area of interest is whether legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun finally gets a game after having warmed the bench for 27 straight games across two seasons.