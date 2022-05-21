scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 21, 2022
IPL 2022, MI vs DC Live Score Updates: Delhi face Mumbai in bid to secure play-off berth

IPL 2022, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: While DC have everything to play for, MI will like to cap off the season on a winning note.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: May 21, 2022 5:32:36 pm
IPL 2022, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: MI vs DC.(File)

IPL 2022, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals will have their fortune in their own hands as they aim to pull all stops against season’s favourite whipping boys Mumbai Indians in what will be a virtual IPL “quarter-final” clash for Rishabh Pant’s men. While DC have everything to play for, MI will like to cap off the season on a winning note although it would count for little for the five-time champions, who suffered due to poor auction strategy.

Follow live score and updates of MI vs DC below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

17:31 (IST)21 May 2022
MI vs DC: Points table!

Gujarat Titans (GT), who have already qualified for the playoffs, are currently topping the points table, followed by Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who have also qualified. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are at fourth. (Read More)

17:20 (IST)21 May 2022
MI vs DC: Hello!

Hello and welcome to the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. In case of Mumbai Indians, the only area of interest is whether legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun finally gets a game after having warmed the bench for 27 straight games across two seasons.

IPL 2022, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Kartikeya Singh, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw,Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti,Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Delhi Capitals will need to win the game against Mumbai Indians to qualify for the play-offs. (Source: IPL)

